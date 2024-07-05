Grammy Nominated Blues Icon To Play Joliet Area Historical Museum

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, the museum will welcome 3-time Grammy nominated blues legend John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band to their rooftop stage. As the bandleader and lead guitarist for Jr. Wells & Sammy Lawhorn, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Magic Slim & The Teardrops, John Primer’s virtuosity as a blues musician was forged by legends.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

John started playing for tips on Maxwell Street, the birthplace of Chicago blues and soon became the house bandleader at the infamous Theresa’s Lounge for seven years alongside Sammy Lawhorn, Junior Wells, James Cotton and many others.

Having played or recorded with a who’s who of blues greats including Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Johnny Winter, and Buddy Guy to name a few, John Primer’s personal accolades, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, reflect his countless contributions to the history of the blues. As blues fans, critics and fellow musicians will attest - John Primer is the real deal.

Tickets for the show cost $14 for the general public, and $12 for museum members - a limited number of highboy tables are available, starting at $42. A full beverage bar will be offered on site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. New for 2024, guests can add-on meals at checkout, including BBQ Sliders, Italian Beef, Pulled Chicken Sandwiches and Veggie Wraps. All food is pre-ordered and must be placed by the Monday before the concert. No food is sold the evening of the concert.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Parking is available across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets for the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with photo-ops and artifacts from the Mother Road, along with other treasures for this museum’s fun themed exhibits. Housed in a historic building once home to the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, The Joliet Area Historical Museum is a grand example of neoclassical architecture. The structure now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66, The I&M Canal and much more. You’ll also find a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a state-of-the-art exhibit celebrating the historic 1969 moon landing.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

• WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

• PHONE: 815-723-5201

• INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org