Photos: Route 66 Float Wows At Rose Parade

Enjoy Illinois returned for its second float appearance at the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, in Pasadena, California, as a part of America’s New Year Celebration®. This year’s impeccably themed float celebrated Route 66′s storied musical heritage – and even featured some familiar sights found along The First Hundred Miles.

To reflect the Rose Parade’s theme, “Celebrating a World of Music,” Enjoy Illinois spotlighted the state’s music history along the Mother Road with a float called “Illinois: The Middle of Beats & Blues”, a nod to the state’s award-winning tourism campaign: “Middle of Everything.”

“Heritage Corridor Destinations was proud to support the Illinois Office of Tourism at the 135th Rose Parade and Floatfest. Over 70,000 visitors from around the world attended Floatfest and our staff was able to speak with them one-on-one and share information about The First Hundred Miles of Route 66,” said Bob Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Here’s a look some of the festivities!