Joliet Area Historical Museum Kicks Off 2024 Music Series

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, starting at 7 p.m, the museum will kick off the 2024 JAHM concert season with a special indoor show – a spin-off of the popular rooftop concerts held every summer at the museum’s rooftop event space. This rare winter show, staged in the museum’s auditorium, will provide top-tier live music in a unique and accessible setting. Local favorite band Great Moments in Vinyl will merge history and music as they dive into the dense and varied back catalog of the British Invasion, playing hits from some of the most seminal acts of the 20th century.

This supergroup of Chicago-area performers picks memorable albums from a popular artist or band’s discography, and plays them in their entirety. Or, in the case of this special show, it’s a revue of some of the best songs from a musical movement. In addition to some exceptionally well-played music, you’ll hear a series of stories about the songs and the artists being featured, perfect for casual fans looking to learn more or lovers of music history.

The Steepwater Band performs at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The idea of narrated concerts is the brainchild of William Lindsey Cochran, a Chicago radio personality, voiceover artist, writer and musician. The band itself is made up of a hand-picked collection of talented musicians from the Chicago region, with each ensemble specifically chosen to match the genre they’ll be digging into. For this special show, they will cover various bands from the British Invasion movement, chronicling changing musical appetites and new pop sensibilities that are still reverberating in our popular culture to this day.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for the general public, and $13 for museum members. A full beverage bar will be offered on site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Snacks will be available from GiGi’s Sweet Shoppe. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets for the exciting live event.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Great Moments in Vinyl

• WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

• PHONE: 815-723-5201

• INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org