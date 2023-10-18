Take flashlight tours of Old Joliet Prison

This Halloween season, prepare to see the Old Joliet Prison in a whole new light. The historic prison, one of the most photographed sites along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, will welcome guests to come out with their flashlights and cameras for a spooky self-guided tour.

These Flashlight Tours, which run nightly through Oct. 31 – from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5 to 11 p.m. weekends – grant guests the rare opportunity to roam the prison’s north segregation building, cafeteria and east cell house. Tickets cost $30 for adults, and $10 for children ages 3-12 (children younger than 3 are admitted free of charge). Admission includes a complimentary souvenir flashlight and access to lighted stations throughout the prison that provide historical information and convenient photo-op spots.

Photo provided by Old Joliet Prison

This truly haunting experience gives curious guests an opportunity to wander through the dark corridors of a palatial former penitentiary that once housed notorious inmates such as Richard Speck, John Wayne Gacy, James Earl Ray and Baby Face Nelson. Originally constructed in 1858, the gigantic limestone prison remained in operation for nearly a century and a half, and features much of its original infrastructure – making for a unique tour that feels right out of your favorite horror film or game. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers a selection of guided, self-guided and specialty tours, including this rare chance to explore the property yourself, at night.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for the popular event. Visit JolietPrison.org to book your spot today. Here’s a look at some of the historic walks and interpretive tours hosted at the prison.

Prison After Dark Tours

General public: $40, museum member: $35

A 90-minute walking tour explores the darker side of the prison. The historical tour will cover some of the more macabre stories as you walk through the site at dusk. The tour takes you into the east and west cell houses, north segregation, cafeteria, chapel and the honor dorm.

Disclaimer: This tour does not involve ghost hunting or paranormal activity, and is not recommended for small children.

Old Joliet Prison on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Guard Tours

General public: $40, museum member: $35

A 90-minute walking tour is led by two docents who worked at the prison while it was still in operation until its closing in 2002. You will hear about daily life at the prison during their time there, gaining a more personal take on the site’s history. The tour takes you into the east and west cell houses, north segregation, cafeteria, chapel and honor dorm.

Disclaimer: Adult themes and language are used.

Self-Guided Tours

General public: $20, children ages 3-12: $10; free to children younger than 3 and museum members

Walk the site at your own pace. Informational signs are stationed throughout the grounds providing historical information and photos. The north segregation building, cafeteria and east cell house are open to walk through. Are you a photographer looking to take photos up close of the famed historic site? For a $10 photography tripod fee, you can bring your equipment along on your self-guided tour.

Old Joliet Prison on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

General History Tour

General public: $30, museum member: $25

A 90-minute walking tour of the Old Joliet Prison is led by docents and trained tour guides from the Joliet Area Historical Museum. The tour talks about the general history of the site from when it first opened in 1858 until its closure in 2002. The historic tour is a great introduction to the prison and its history. The tour takes you into the east and west cell houses, north segregation, cafeteria, chapel and the honor dorm. (General History Tours will resume operation in the 2024 season.)

For more information and to reserve your tour, visit JolietPrison.org/About-Our-Tours.