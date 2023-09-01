JAM’s 2023 Rooftop Summer Music Series Concludes With Cadillac Groove Concert

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? You have one last chance this year to chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum for a spectacular rooftop Summer concert.

At 7 p.m. Friday, September 14th, the museum will close out their 2023 Rooftop Summer Concert Series by welcoming back Cadillac Goove, one of the region’s most popular, high-energy, cover bands. With a set list pulling from Southern Rock, Blues, Funk, R&B and Soul favorites, Cadillac Groove is a super group of talented musicians pulling from experience in a wide variety of genres.

Fronted by guitarist and vocalist Mike Metoyer, and founded by drummer Thom Dixon, this 9 person powerhouse band is widely known around suburban Chicago for their engaging, energetic and fun live shows that take guests on a time traveling odyssey through the Top 40 hits of yesteryear.

People lounge of the rooftop deck at the Joliet Area Historical Museum for a summer concert. (Shaw Media)

Advance general admission tickets cost $10 for the general public, and $8 for museum members. New for 2023, guests can reserve high-top and bistro tables in advance for groups of two to six people. A full beverage bar will be offered, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa streets, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at the museum’s Route 66 Welcome Center.

Return to the heyday of Route 66 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, this grand example of Neoclassic Revival architecture is now home to brand new exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and The Lincoln Highway.

Cadillac Groove Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

The museum’s Route 66 Welcome Center, a wing dedicated to the history and significance of the famed Mother Road, hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits. Explore the museum’s brand new exhibit dedicated to The Blues Brothers, the seminal comedy that was filmed in Joliet. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a recently added 3D Route 66 selfie sign - located near the entrance of the museum. While you’re there, be sure to explore the exhibits dedicated to the I&M Canal - the legendary waterway that was a local predecessor to Route 66.

The museum also hosts a variety of other live music events and informational lectures throughout the year, many of which discuss Joliet’s connection to the Mother Road.

To reserve your space today, visit JolietMuseum.org/Concert-Series.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Cadillac Groove concert

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

INFORMATION: 815-723-5201, www.jolietmuseum.org