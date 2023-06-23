Joliet Area Historical Museum concert brings the music of 1973 to Route 66

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your summer destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment along the Mother Road.

At 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, the museum will welcome back noted tribute band Great Moments in Vinyl for an unmissable concert experience – one that breaks the band’s traditional format for an exciting evening of rock ‘n’ roll songs.

Great Moments in Vinyl, a supergroup of Chicago-area performers, usually invites fans to relive one particular album by a seminal recording artist or band – but for their upcoming JAHM concert dubbed “The Class of 1973,” they’re inviting guests to relive all the hits of an important year in rock history. In addition to some exceptionally well-played music, you’ll hear a series of stories about the songs and the artists featured, perfect for casual fans looking to learn more or for lovers of music history.

The idea of narrated concerts is the brainchild of William Lindsey Cochran, a Chicago radio personality, voiceover artist, writer and musician. The band itself is a hand-picked collection of talented musicians from the region, with each ensemble specifically chosen to match the genre they’ll be diving into. For this special show showcasing musical accomplishments from 50 years ago, they will cover the solo endeavors and the early days of hard rock.

In 1973, each of The Beatles had a hit of their own; Paul Simon was touring his smash self-titled solo album; Carly Simon burst onto the airwaves; and Elton John debuted his classic record “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” all while groups from Aerosmith to ZZ Top began to usher in a new era – redefining rock for the ‘70s and ‘80s. GMiV will guide listeners through this exciting and tumultuous year of musical hits, pairing history and high-energy live entertainment.

Advance general admission tickets cost $10 for the general public, and $8 for museum members. New for 2023, guests can reserve high-top and bistro tables in advance for groups of two to six people. A full beverage bar will be offered, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa streets, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at the museum’s Route 66 Welcome Center. It is housed in a historic building once home to the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture. The structure now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and much more.

To reserve your space today, visit JolietMuseum.org/Concert-Series.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Great Moments in Vinyl concert

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

INFORMATION: 815-723-5201, www.jolietmuseum.org