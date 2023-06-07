Explore Joliet’s Taco Trail On Route 66: Part Two

Looking for a new culinary adventure on The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Heritage Corridor Destinations and the Joliet City Center Partnership have launched the Joliet Taco Trail, a passport check-in program that challenges users to visit nine local taquerias and discover why Joliet is famous for its authentic and flavorful Latin restaurants. Access the Joliet Taco Trail at JolietTacoTrail.com.

The Joliet Taco Trail traverses the City Center and Collins Street neighborhoods in town. The free mobile passport will allow users to check in and possibly win Joliet Taco Trail prizes, all while supporting local dining establishments. The first three people to complete the trail by checking in and eating at each location will receive a $25 gift card to one of the participating restaurants. Everyone who completes the trail before the end of the year will earn a Joliet Taco Trail founding member sticker.

Taco lovers can access the Joliet Taco Trail by visiting JolietTacoTrail.com and downloading the always-free Heritage Corridor app. Users will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to complete their Joliet Taco Trail check-ins and earn exclusive prizes. Here’s a look at five more participating taco trail locations.

Vela’s Restaurant & Lounge

226 E. Cass St., Joliet

VelasTap.com

Home to the legendary 60-ounce margarita, Vela’s also boasts a full menu filled with delicious and authentic Mexican favorites. Diners have their choice of beef, chicken, pork, bacon or steak tacos, alongside other favorites like tortas, tostadas, burritos, enchiladas and fajitas. Looking to add some flavor to your morning routine? Vela’s is also open for breakfast, serving up delectable Mexican breakfast classics like huevos rancheros and huevos con chorizo.

Supermercado Joliet

379 E. Cass St., Joliet

SupermercadoJoliet.com

More than just a friendly neighborhood butcher and green grocer, Supermercado Joliet is also home to a build-your-own taco bar. You choose your taco shell, any combination of meat, toppings and your choice of Supermercado’s five house-made salsas. Their menu also features harder-to-find items like steamed beef tongue tacos, salsa verde pork rind tacos and fresh beef jerky tacos. With nearly 30 years of experience serving the Joliet area, and a dedication to using fresh and authentic ingredients, you’re bound to find a delicious taco at Supermercado Joliet.

Taquerias Atotonilco

500 E. Cass St., Joliet

TaqueriasAtotonilco.com

This popular counter-service spot offers breakfast, burritos, tortas, homemade smoothies and plenty of delicious tacos al pastor. For more than 40 years, this regional chain has been beloved for their high quality foods, generous portion sizes and fair prices – all resulting in some authentic and tasty Mexican food. You’ll find popular favorites like carne asada and al pastor tacos, alongside loaded avocado tacos and fresh fish tacos.

Taqueria Los Comales

510 Collins St., Joliet

LosComales.com

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Taqueria Los Comales often has been called “Chicago’s Original Taqueria.” Their Joliet location, conveniently located on Collins Street, is crafting the comfort foods, aromas and flavors that have made their Chicago locations famous. Mexico City-style tacos have earned a huge fan base over the last half century, with 17 locations being found around the Chicago area. The Taqueria Los Comales menu has nine varieties of tacos, with classics like marinated chicken, seasoned steak and chorizo, alongside a wide array of tortas, burritos and breakfast options.

La Villa

324 Collins St., Joliet

La-Villa-Restaurant.business.site

Known for their flavorful fare and homemade tortillas, La Villa is home to some delicious tacos. Customers have their choice of steak, spicy pork, ground beef, chicken, beef tongue, shredded beef or pork rind. For those who are extra hungry, opt for La Villa’s large taco, available in a corn tortilla with your choice of beans, onion and cilantro. While you’re there, check out their huge menu of authentic Mexican favorites – from flautas to gorditas, you’re sure to find the delicious dish you’re craving.