The Great American Road Trip: Day Four



THE TRIP:

Scott Slocum’s Great American Road Trip is officially underway! The trip began with a live broadcast from the Route 66 Association Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Illinois, recapping The First Hundred Miles of the legendary Mother Road - but not before making some stops in Chicago and Dwight.

Chicago:

There is no better way to kick off your road trip than by snagging a photo with the official Route 66 starting sign in downtown Chicago. You will know you’ve found the right place when you spot the iconic brown ‘Route 66′ signpost, featuring an additional sign below it that simply states ‘BEGIN’. This marker is conveniently located across the street from The Art Institute of Chicago, and just a short walk from Millennium Park. This essential photo opportunity is a must-visit attraction for anyone beginning their cross-country journey in downtown Chicago.

Dwight:

Next on the docket, Slocum paid a visit to one of Dwight’s most famous Route 66 sites, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station. Built in 1933, and named for its long-time owner, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station is widely regarded by Route 66 enthusiasts as one of the best restored service stations along the Mother Road. At this Route 66 gem you can learn about this beautiful rural stretch of The First Hundred Miles and snap some beautiful throwback photos.

While there, they took some time to highlight one of the most themed restaurants along the Mother Road: Old Route 66 Family Restaurant. Learn about this popular roadside dining destination over on WJOL’s website.

Pontiac:

The historic city of Pontiac is home to many delectable restaurants, beautiful public parks and plenty of boutique shopping opportunities, but the picturesque community also hosts The Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame and Museum – one of the best museums preserving the history of the Mother Road.

The museum, where Slocum interviewed guests from attractions along the first stretch of the route, holds an expansive archive of 66 artifacts and ephemera, along with a vast collection of historical photos. Fans of history and Americana will get to hear about the museum’s vast repository of thousands of pieces of historic memorabilia from the glory days of the Mother Road and contemporary art pieces – including vintage license plates, a VW bus with a connection to Disney’s hit film “Cars,” and a spectacular, two-story-tall mural of a Route 66 shield, perfect for photo-ops.

While in Pontiac, Slocum spoke with local Route 66 experts, such as Bob Navarro from Heritage Corridor Destinations, Pontiac Tourism Director Liz Vincent and Greg Peerbolte from the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Old Joliet Prison. After the broadcast, Slocum was given a tour of the legendary Bob Waldmire bus, the rolling home and studio of a famed artist and Route 66 personality.

Day two of the Great American Road Trip saw Scott Slocum broadcasting from Collinsville, IL - home of the world’s largest ketchup bottle! During his live broadcast he recapped some of the top attractions you’ll find between Pontiac and the end of Illinois’ stretch of Route 66. Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Cozy Dog Drive In, Pink Elephant Antique Mall and Motorheads Bar and Grill, Museum and Entertainment Complex were all featured during the show. Take a look at some of the day’s video highlights below.

Great American Road Trip W/ Scott Slocum: Day 2 - Collinsville, IL (WJOL 1340AM)

On Day three of the Great American Road Trip, Scott Slocum broadcast live from Joplin, Mo - a thriving Route 66 town full of history and attractions. Along the way, they visited some of Missouri’s other top mother road attractions, including Cuba, Mo’s Route 66 Outpost and the legendary Uranus Fudge Factory. Click hear to listen to a clip of today’s Great American Road Trip broadcast.

Missouri Slideshow:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Slocum and crew visit the world famous Route 66 rocker at the Route 66 Outpost in Cuba, Mo.

Uranus Fudge Factory Video:

Slocum gives us an inside look at one of Route 66′s most talked about modern roadside stops - the punny Uranus Fudge Factory and Gift Shop in Uranus, Mo.

The Great American Road Trip W/ Scott Slocum: Day 3 - Uranus Fudge Factory

Scott Slocum and the 1340 WJOL crew set up shop in the famed Round Barn of Arcadia for a day of discussing the classic Route 66 sights you’ll find throughout Oklahoma. From the famed Blue Whale swimming hole to a larger than life personality that’s been paid homage by Hollywood, explore some of the exciting nostalgic attractions the Sooner State has to offer.

Oklahoma Slideshow:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 The famed Blue Whale of Catoosa still draws many visitors and photographers every year to this rural Oklahoma swimming hole.

Elvis Was Here Video:

Great American Road Trip W/ Scott Slocum: Day 4 - Oklahoma City, OK

Sandhill Curiosity Shop Video:

The Great American Road Trip: Day 4 - Sandhill Curiosity Shop

