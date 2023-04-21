Hop into the car with WJOL morning radio host Scott Slocum for a 10-day road trip across America, via the legendary Route 66. Starting Monday, April 24, Slocum will embark on a two-week trip traveling the entirety of Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, California - brought to you by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations, D’Arcy Buick-GMC and Enjoy Illinois.

THE PLAN:

Each day, beginning Monday, April 24th, we’ll be unlocking new content on this page. Route 66 fans will want to check back each day for exclusive interviews, broadcast audio, photos and video from some of the top destinations found along The Great American Road Trip.

The trip will begin with a live broadcast from the Route 66 Association Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Illinois. Following Pontiac, Slocum will broadcast from Collinsville, Illinois (home of the world’s largest ketchup bottle), where he’ll recap the rest of his Illinois Route 66 journey – including highlights from Bloomington, Lincoln and Springfield. In the following days, Slocum will greet the airwaves from Joplin, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sedona, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Victorville, California; and Santa Monica, California, where this 10-day odyssey will conclude.

THE SPONSORS:

The Great American Road Trip is fueled by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations, D’Arcy Buick-GMC and Enjoy Illinois.

The Great American Road Trip is sponsored in part by Bishops Hill Winery, City of Wilmington, First Secure Community Bank of Joliet, Harrah’s Joliet Hotel and Casino, Kevin Malloy State Farm and Posh Hospitality.

THE TRIP:

The First Hundred Miles

ABOUT THE FIRST HUNDRED MILES:

Whether you’re looking to chart a cross-country trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, or simply experience a unique getaway that’s close to home, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is the best place to start your journey. This famed trek takes you off the highways, and encourages you to explore the communities that line the Mother Road. From the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s awe-inspiring Magnificent Mile to the picturesque farmland of central Illinois, The First Hundred Miles of the original two-lane blacktop is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular photo-ops you’ll find along the entire route.

The First Hundred Miles is a comprehensive tourism brand, linking the communities between Chicago and Pontiac. At TheFirstHundredMiles.com, you’ll find feature articles dedicated to noteworthy attractions, lists of fan-favorite restaurants, inspiring photo galleries and comprehensive business listings. You’ll also find convenient maps and pre-built, road-trip itineraries, directing you to popular boutique shops, sprawling nature preserves and delicious dining destinations.