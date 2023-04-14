Beyond The First Hundred Miles: Slow Art Day on Route 66

Looking to expand your trip along Route 66? Journey past The First Hundred Miles of America’s Mother Road to experience Bloomington’s Slow Art Day. Unfolding at numerous locations across Bloomington-Normal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Slow Art Day is an annual global phenomenon created to help more people discover the joy of looking at and loving local art.

In 2022, Bloomington made international headlines by promoting the first citywide event since the program’s inception in 2010. This year’s number of hosts nearly doubled across Bloomington-Normal, making it the largest Slow Art Day celebration anywhere in the world.

Guests may visit any of the 15 participating art galleries, studios, museums and sculpture parks free of charge. A closing reception will be held at The Hangar Art Co. (105 W. Jefferson St.) from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a cash bar and small bites courtesy of The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room.

Photo provided by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway

This year’s participating art locations include: 410 Sculpture Park (410 S. Madison St.), Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio (101 W. Monroe St., suite 201), Art Vortex Studio & Gallery (101 W. Monroe St., suite 210), Three Square Art Studio (104 W. Monroe St.), Mandy Roeing Fine Art (105-A W. Monroe St.), Inside Out: Accessible Art (200 W. Monroe St.), Eaton Studio Gallery (411 N. Center St.), Illinois Art Station (101 E. Vernon Ave.), The House on Garling (1905 Garling Drive), Joann Goetzinger Studio Gallery (313 N. Main St.), Main Gallery 404 (404 N. Main St.), McLean County Museum of History (200 N. Main St.), McLean County Arts Center (601 N. East St.), BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities (107 E. Chestnut St., suite 100) and The Hangar Art Company (105 W. Jefferson St.).

Founded in 2010, Slow Art Day is a global event (more than 1,500 museums and galleries have participated) with a simple mission: to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art. One day each year – April 15 in 2023- people all over the world visit local museums and galleries to look at art slowly. At this deliberately retro event, participants are encouraged to look at five works of art for 10 minutes each, and then discuss their thoughts with their traveling companions and other Slow Art Day participants.

For more information, visit illinoisroute66.org/event/slow-art-day-on-route-66-in-bloomington.

Looking for more art along Bloomington’s Route 66 this Saturday? Check out pt.fwd and the McLean County Museum of History, which will host a live performance by the Normal Community High School Experimental Ensemble starting at 7 p.m. in the museum’s atrium. Since 2021, the Normal Community High School Experimental Ensemble has provided students with the opportunity to learn about and perform a variety of musical and sonic traditions, including free improvisation, electroacoustic performance and sound installations. At the free show, students will play arrangements of American classics and improvisations with faculty members Stefen Robinson and Zachary Sargent and guest artists.

The organization pt.fwd (pronounced “point forward”) is an independent, artist-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit that organizes contemporary music and sonic arts performances in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. Its mission is to celebrate the communal experience of coming together to listen to powerful new sonic art. In partnership with the McLean County Museum of History, pt.fwd promotes new work by local and regional artists in a historic, acoustically curious setting.

For more information, visit ptfwd.org/upcoming-events.