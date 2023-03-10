Historical Tours Resume At Old Joliet Prison

Guided and self-guided tours are back at the Old Joliet Prison. The legendary penitentiary turned historical site, managed by the Joliet Area Historical Museum in partnership with the city of Joliet, has kicked off the 2023 season with a variety of tours suitable for various interests and age groups.

The Old Joliet Prison is without a doubt one of the most widely photographed sites along The First Hundred Miles, and for good reason. The palatial former penitentiary has been featured in dozens of popular films and television shows, including the classic movie comedy “The Blues Brothers” and the first season of Fox’s “Prison Break.” Prior to its closing in 2002, the towering neoclassical compound housed its share of notorious inmates as well, including Richard Speck, John Wayne Gacy, James Earl Ray and Baby Face Nelson.

Originally constructed in 1858, the gigantic limestone prison remained in operation for nearly a century and a half. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers guided, self-guided and specialty themed tours throughout the year. Tours currently booking include:

(Shaw Media)

Prison After Dark Tours

General public: $40, museum member: $35

A 90-minute walking tour explores the darker side of the prison. The historical tour will cover some of the more macabre stories as you walk through the site at dusk. The tour takes you into the East and West Cell Houses, North Segregation, Cafeteria, Chapel and the Honor Dorm.

Disclaimer: This tour does not involve ghost hunting or paranormal activity, and is not recommended for small children.

Guard Tours

General public: $40, museum member: $35

A 90-minute walking tour is led by two docents who worked at the prison while it was still in operation until its closing in 2002. You will hear about daily life at the prison during their time there, gaining a more personal take on the site’s history. The tour takes you into the East and West Cell Houses, North Segregation, Cafeteria, Chapel and Honor Dorm.

Disclaimer: Adult themes and language are used.

General History Tour

General public: $30, museum member: $25

A 90-minute walking tour of the Old Joliet Prison is led by docents and trained tour guides from the Joliet Area Historical Museum. The tour talks about the general history of the site from when it first opened in 1858 until its closure in 2002. The historic tour is a great introduction to the prison and its history. The tour takes you into the East and West Cell Houses, North Segregation, Cafeteria, Chapel and the Honor Dorm.

Self-Guided Tours

General public: $20, children (ages 3-12): $10; free to children younger than 3 and museum members

Walk the site at your own pace. Informational signs are stationed throughout the grounds providing historical information and photos. The North Segregation Building, Cafeteria and East Cell House are open to walk through. Are you a photographer looking to take photos up close of this famed historic site? For a $10 photography tripod fee, you bring your equipment along on your self-guided tour.

For more information and to reserve your tour, visit JolietPrison.org/About-Our-Tours.

Follow the Old Joliet Prison and Joliet Area Historical Museum on Facebook.