Holiday Fun At The Rialto Square Theatre On Rt. 66

Home for the Holidays, the Rialto Square Theatre’s annual season of festive special events, runs through December 18th in downtown Joliet. Sponsored by ComEd, and featuring a towering 18-foot Christmas Tree provided by Hollywood Casino in the lobby, this spectacular lineup of family-friendly shows includes revival screenings of classic holiday films, special performances by well-known artists and all-ages shows by up and coming performers. Join us as we take a look at some of the exciting events coming to the opulent Rialto Square Theatre this holiday season.

Santa’s Secret Workshop

December 4 @ 1:00 pm

Bring your kids to explore Santa’s Secret Workshop, where children will make a special Christmas Craft to be gifted to a person of their choosing. Santa’s elves will be on hand to help craft, wrap, and tag the gifts. After children are done with their gifts, they will have an opportunity to meet Santa Claus. While children are working away at their crafts, adults will meet in the rotunda for a “child-free” hour featuring a charcuterie station, Christmas Bingo with prizes and socializing. Reservations Required, Cash bar available. All Children must be 5- 10 years old.

Home Alone

December 4 @ 7:00 pm

Experience this Illinois-set Christmas classic live on the big screen! Home Alone is the story of 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), a mischievous middle child who feels largely ignored by his extended family. While preparing for a Christmas vacation in Paris, Kevin gets in trouble and wishes his family would just disappear. Kevin gets his wish the next morning when his family mistakenly leaves him behind. At first, Kevin is elated — but pretty soon he realizes that being home alone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Tickets are $5 each, and will be available day-of at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office. All seating will be General Admission—first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available for purchase.

The Midtown Men – Holiday Hits

December 10 @ 8:00 pm

The Midtown Men, reuniting stars who formerly preformed in the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS, will ring in the Christmas season this year with their “Holiday Hits” show. This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s. The popular vocal group will treat their audiences to the songs of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more! Additionally, The Midtown Men will perform their holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas,” which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s The E Street Band. Come celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” with these seasoned Broadway veterans.

American Legion Band Concert

December 11 @ 2:00 pm

The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness, and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a generous food/non-perishable donation. Doors open one hour prior to showtime, seats open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Merry Little Soiree feat. Nova Soul

December 13, 14, 15 @ 7:15 pm

Enjoy a swanky Christmas party with local favorite, Nova Soul. Start the evening with a cocktail hour featuring Nova Soul providing background music (Cash Bar). You will then be escorted to your Cabaret-style table of two in the Esplanade where you will be served a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill while Nova Soul performs nostalgic classics and Christmas hits of today. Take home your Rialto wine stopper as a keepsake. Please enter through our Van Buren St. Door. Reservations are required, dress code is Holiday/Business Casual. Tickets are available at the Box Office only.

It’s A Wonderful Life

December 18 @ 1:00 pm

See the 1946 classic It’s A Wonderful Life project on the Rialto’s towering screen. This holiday classic stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, to help others in his community, and whose guardian angel (Henry Travers), shows him just how many lives he’s touched. Tickets are $5 each, and will be available day-of at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office. All seating will be General Admission—first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available for purchase.

Home for the holidays at the Rialto

The Rialto Square Theatre, known as the “Jewel of Joliet”, was opened to the public in 1926 - the same year Route 66 was completed. For nearly a century, this gorgeous Neo-Baroque style building has entertained locals and 66 travelers alike. Originally designed as a massive almost 2000 seat vaudeville movie house, this opulent theatre now hosts touring bands, lavish live theatre performances and some of the biggest names in standup comedy. This photo-worthy building has even earned a high-ranking spot on The American Institute of Architecture’s list of “150 Great Places In Illinois”.

Head to rialtosquare.com/holidays/ to learn how to reserve your tickets for these exciting holiday events.