Celebrate National Cinema Day Along The First Hundred Miles

Give in to the lure of films this Saturday, Sept. 3, with select movie theaters across the country celebrating National Cinema Day and offering discounted $3 tickets to all their currently running movies, regardless of showtime and format.

The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and in-theater promotions at a special discount.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing, with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros., only on Sept. 3.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Kick off your Labor Day weekend and leisurely trip along along Route 66 by catching a movie at one of these great cinemas located on or near The First Hundred Miles.

Ten cinemas celebrate near Route 66

AMC DINE-IN Block 37 - 108 N. State St., Chicago

ShowPlace ICON Theatres at Roosevelt Collection - 1011 S. Delano Court, Chicago

AMC DINE-IN - 600 N. Michigan 9 - 600 N. Michigan Ave., floor one, Chicago

AMC River East 21 - 322 E. Illinois St., Chicago

AMC Cicero 14 - 4779 W. Cermak Road, Cicero

AMC Quarry Cinemas 14 - 9201 W. 63rd St., Hodgkins

Classic Cinemas La Grange Theatre - 80 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

AMC Chicago Ridge 6 - 500 Chicago Ridge Mall, Chicago Ridge

Hollywood Blvd Cinema - 1001 W. 75th St., Woodridge

Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall - 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet

In addition to these discounted showings, some chains like AMC Theatres, also will offer discounts on select concessions, including AMC’s $5 combo deal for fountain drinks and popcorn. For more details on National Cinema Day, visit nationalcinemaday.org.

Film fun continues

Looking for more fun at the movies on Route 66, beyond National Cinema Day? Check out the Rialto Square Theatre’s popular Reels at the Rialto series, where throwback revivals of some of your favorite films are screened in the opulent vaudeville-era house. Tickets cost just $5, and will be available the day of the showing at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office. Cash and credit will be accepted, and offerings from the theater bar and concessions will be available for purchase. All seating is general admission on a first-come basis.

Upcoming screenings include “Grease” (7 p.m. Sept. 8), “Hocus Pocus” (7 p.m. Oct. 27), “The Polar Express” (1 p.m. Nov. 26), “Home Alone” (7 p.m. Dec. 4) and “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1 p.m. Dec. 18).

Hop in your car and experience the unmatched nostalgia of Route 66. The First One Hundred Miles of the iconic Mother Road is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular tourist spots along this acclaimed route. Head to TheFirstHundredMiles.com and follow Route 66 - Illinois on Facebook to start planning your trip.