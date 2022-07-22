Bike The Historic I&M Canal During Your Route 66 Roadtrip

Designed with you in mind, we invite you to discover the I&M Canal at Channahon State Parkway with easy access and great parking just off Old US Rt 66.

The ever-popular Channahon to Morris stretch is rated by the I&M Canal National Heritage Area as ‘15 miles of crushed limestone, easy & flat’ is enough to ensure a great trip. And if walking or running is not your thing, then grab one of the convenient rental bikes, right here on site.

Unlocked through a cell phone app, you can rent on an hourly basis enjoying everything the canal has to offer. And unique to Channahon, you can take in the restored locks 6 & 7 including an original lock tender’s home.

There’s a lot to see along the way including locks, damns and even two ghost towns. See our other articles on nearby attractions and great dining in Channahon too.

Bicycle Rentals Available On Site, Kayak & Canoe Rentals at Kayak Morris

Channahon State Parkway

25302 W Story Street, Channahon, IL

Hours: Open Daily Until Dusk