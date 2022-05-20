Fido Friendly Stops Along The First Hundred Miles

Play

Every dog owner knows while traveling the Mother Road the need to run and exercise Fido. Here are a few dog-friendly parks where you can stretch all four legs.





Hammel Woods Dog Park - 23435 W Black Road, Shorewood, IL

815-727-8700 ReconnectWithNature.Org Dawn~Dusk

A member of the Forest Reserve District of Will County, this 445+ acre riverfront wetland and forest preserve offers a wide array of activities for all mobility levels. Follow the signs to the Hammel Woods Dog Park and let Fido make some friends. Other activities include kayaking, bird watching, and its overall cleanliness makes this a 5-star location. Settle into one of their pavilions conveniently equipped with charcoal grills.





Cene’s Four Seasons Park - 25520 W Seil Road, Shorewood, IL

815-741-7710 Vil.Shorewood.IL.US Dawn~Dusk

A local favorite for walking the dog, Cene’s Four Seasons Park offers amenities you don’t usually find at a city park. Weather permitting, a concession offering food and beer, ballpark and playground for your kids to run and play. Lot’s of green space with trails makes it perfect hiking for you and your canine companion. Covered pavilion, port-a-potties and even a horse stable on site for our tall-legged friends. Well maintained with beautiful grounds, this place is open year-round. Great sledding when weather permits even for the toddlers.





Stay

Looking for the dog friendly accommodation along the Mother Road? Here’s a cozy hotel where you and your four legged friend can rest on the Route.





Super 8 by Wyndham - 601 S Deerfield Rd, Pontiac, IL

815-844-6888 WyndhamHotels.com

For those in search of a no-frills night’s stay, then Super 8 budget hotel is for you. Easy-on/Easy-off I55 (ALT US RT 66) makes it simple to find and is a perfect location for exploring the southern end of the Mother Road. You can bring Fido too since pets are always welcome at the ‘8′. Continental breakfast available, convenient free parking and a number of bed options to choose from. Located only 3 minutes from the Pontiac Elks Golf Course, this hotel has become a favorite of visiting golfers over the years.





Dine

Just about anywhere with outdoor seating will usually welcome your dog, but here are just some that make it clear that your entire family, even the four-legged ones are welcome.





Metro Grill & Bar - 2019 Essington Road, Joliet, IL

815-577-8191 MetroJoliet.Com Fr-Sa 11am-10pm Su-Th 11am-9pm

With 12 dedicated dog friendly tables on their screened-in-outdoor-porch, you’re sure to love this Mediterranean inspired restaurant. Their scratch kitchen features responsibly sourced meats and seafood rounded out by an ever-revolving draft beer selection. The menu features great burgers and wraps rounded out with pastas and blue-plate type comfort foods like meatloaf and corn cakes with mashed and gravy. Kids menu too. Call ahead and reserve your doggy table today.





Big Fish Grille - 27425 South Will Road, Wilmington, IL

815-476-9331 ChopShopGrille.com We-Fr 4pm-9pm Sa 12-9pm Su 12-8pm Mo-Tu Closed

Situated on one of the most scenic views along a bend of the DuPage River, you and Spot can pick your spot on their awning-covered patio here at Big Fish Grille. Like the name says, they feature fresh seafood including calamari, oysters and an ever-changing daily catch list. Comfortable full-service bar with top shelf libations. Please call ahead to reserve one of their dog friendly tables and remember to leash your dog. Great place for a before or after meal stroll.