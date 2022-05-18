Plan Some Great Weekends Along Old US Rt 66 in Wilmington, Illinois!

Wilmington, Illinois

Alt I-55 South Exit 241

815-260-4602

Whether it’s an overnight stay or just for the day, put Wilmington, Illinois on your schedule for year-round fun. Visit the Downtown Merchants Association website at DMAWilmington@gmail.com for times, locations, vendor registration and general information for visitors wanting to experience ‘The Island City’. Located just 24 minutes from Joliet, you can enjoy the 16-mile ride on Old US Rt 66 and visit some of the best selfie stops along the way. Here’s the current run down for the rest of 2022.





May 28 - Memorial Day Parade

June 10 - Movie In The Park

June 16 - Farmers Market

June 18 - Pop-Up Flea Market

June 22 - Bingo! In The Park

June 25 - Kids Fishing Derby

July 1 - Independence Day Celebration with Club Car Show, Late Night Shopping, Beer Tent, Live Music and of course, Fireworks

July 8 - Movie In The Park

July 21 - Farmers Market

July 21-24 - Catfish Days & Cup In Hand Kickball

August 5 - Movie In The Park

August 6 - Wilmington Sharefest-Job Fair, Haircuts, Groceries, Books & Lunch

August 18 - Farmers Market

August 20 - Antique & Boutique Sidewalk Sale

September 10 - Wizard of Oz Fest-Wine & Craft Beer Tasting, Live Music & Movie in The Park

September 15 - Farmers Market

October 1 - Touch A Truck

October 8 - Movie In The Park

October 9 - Autumn Festival of Crafts

October 22 - Bewitched on 66 Halloween Festival-Wine & Witches Wine Walk & Bewitched at the Park District

November 26 - Small Business Saturday-Christmas Parade, Santa Photos, Late Night Shopping, Christkindl Market





We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit: WilmingtonIllinois.Net