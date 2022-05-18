Plan Some Great Weekends Along Old US Rt 66 in Wilmington, Illinois!

Wilmington, Illinois
Alt I-55 South Exit 241
815-260-4602
Whether it’s an overnight stay or just for the day, put Wilmington, Illinois on your schedule for year-round fun. Visit the Downtown Merchants Association website at DMAWilmington@gmail.com for times, locations, vendor registration and general information for visitors wanting to experience ‘The Island City’. Located just 24 minutes from Joliet, you can enjoy the 16-mile ride on Old US Rt 66 and visit some of the best selfie stops along the way. Here’s the current run down for the rest of 2022.
May 28 - Memorial Day Parade
June 10 - Movie In The Park
June 16 - Farmers Market
June 18 - Pop-Up Flea Market
June 22 - Bingo! In The Park
June 25 - Kids Fishing Derby
July 1 - Independence Day Celebration with Club Car Show, Late Night Shopping, Beer Tent, Live Music and of course, Fireworks
July 8 - Movie In The Park
July 21 - Farmers Market
July 21-24 - Catfish Days & Cup In Hand Kickball
August 5 - Movie In The Park
August 6 - Wilmington Sharefest-Job Fair, Haircuts, Groceries, Books & Lunch
August 18 - Farmers Market
August 20 - Antique & Boutique Sidewalk Sale
September 10 - Wizard of Oz Fest-Wine & Craft Beer Tasting, Live Music & Movie in The Park
September 15 - Farmers Market
October 1 - Touch A Truck
October 8 - Movie In The Park
October 9 - Autumn Festival of Crafts
October 22 - Bewitched on 66 Halloween Festival-Wine & Witches Wine Walk & Bewitched at the Park District
November 26 - Small Business Saturday-Christmas Parade, Santa Photos, Late Night Shopping, Christkindl Market
We hope to see you there!
For more information, visit: WilmingtonIllinois.Net