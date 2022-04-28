Calling All Jedi: Visit Joliet’s ‘Star Wars Day’

Where: Downtown/Oldtown/Old US Rt 66 Joliet, IL

When: June 4, 2022 11am-4pm

Phone: 815-846-6500

Joliet, Illinois will be transformed into ‘A Galaxy Far, Far Away’ on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with the return of their now famous ‘Star Wars’ Days. Back again since 2019, the event saw some cancellations due to Covid-19, but has returned by popular demand.

Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@shawmedia.com Jedi wait for the start of the Parade during the Joliet Public Library's Star Wars Day.

Enjoy everything the event has to offer as a bystander, or you can really get into it and be one of the 10,000 costumed characters from any one of the epic movies. Visit JolietLibrary.org for information on the parade, opening ceremony, photo opportunities, food, music and special guests.

Note: The Joliet Library had announced that the event was cancelled however they have reversed their decision due to the popularity of the event.

For more info, visit: JolietLibrary.org








