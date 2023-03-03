Plan A Spring Cabin Getaway In Starved Rock Country

From rustic to luxury, there are some terrific cabin rentals across Starved Rock Country. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spring getaway or you’re planning a family gathering away from the hustle and bustle, there’s a cabin to suit every type of holiday vacation. Here’s a look at three of the best spring cabin destinations you’ll find in Starved Rock Country.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica; 815-442-8453

Offering 17 cabins just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins will bring guests close to nature, while providing all the comforts of home. Various cabins can host anywhere from a single couple to larger family gatherings. There are even four, dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board Fido during your vacation.

The cabins have great views, too, with the majority backing up to the property’s beautiful woods perched above the picturesque Vermilion River. All of Kishauwau’s cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests cozy during the coldest of winter weather. Additionally, each rental comes with a private fire pit, perfect for warming up in the great outdoors.

For a full list of amenities, and to book your stay, visit kishauwaucabins.com.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

Starved Rock Lodge’s Historic Cabins

2688 E. 873rd Road, Oglesby; 815-667-4211

Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Starved Rock Lodge’s historic cabins don’t just get you close to nature, they put you right in the middle of it. Whether you’re looking to book a cozy two-person “sunset” cabin or a two-room, seven-person “pioneer” style cabin, you’ll be treated to comfortable and authentic cabin lodging, no matter the season.

Disconnect from the digital world and spend some quality time out in nature. You’ll be staying just a stone’s throw away from Aurora canyon, and within a short walk of trails to all the park’s best natural attractions. If you’re looking to make your vacation even simpler, delicious dining options are just a short stroll from your accommodations. Starved Rock Lodge’s award-winning restaurant serves up a delectable Sunday brunch, while the rustic-themed watering hole called the Back Door Lounge is the perfect place to grab craft beer and some appetizers.

For a full list of amenities, and to book your stay, visit starvedrocklodge.com/cabins.

A view of the kitchen and bed inside the tiny cabin at Getaway Starved Rock on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 located at 1879 N. 2703rd Road in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Getaway Starved Rock

1879 N. 2703rd Road, Ottawa

Nestled among mature trees, rolling hills and ridges, this modern, tiny cabin collection is managed by popular lodging startup Getaway. It features nearly 60 tiny cabins on its southeast Ottawa property, where guests will be treated to contemporary minimalist designs and all the essential amenities you need to get out and explore nature in Starved Rock Country.

Sporting spacious, queen-sized beds and oversized picture windows framing the property’s beautiful forest, the cabins at Getaway Starved Rock are equal parts Instagram-worthy photo-op and cozy lodging destination. Beyond the minimalist decor, you’ll find helpful amenities like a hot shower, two-burner stove, AC/heat, a private toilet, sink and drinking water, cookware, mini-fridge and even a cellphone lockbox. Outside, you’ll find picnic tables, chairs, a fireplace and grill grate. S’more-making ingredients are included with your stay.

For a full list of amenities, and to book your stay, visit getaway.house/starved-rock.