Starved Rock Country’s Winter Cabin Guide for 2022

From rustic to luxury, there are some terrific cabin rentals across Starved Rock Country. Whether you’re looking for a quiet winter getaway or planning a family gathering away from the hustle and bustle, there’s a cabin to suit every type of holiday vacation. Here’s a look at three of the best winter cabin destinations you’ll find in Starved Rock Country.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica; 815-442-8453

Offering 17 cabins just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins will bring guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Various cabins can host anywhere from a single couple to larger family gatherings, in accordance with current state mandates. There are even four dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board Fido during your vacation.

The cabins have great views, too, the majority of which back up to the property’s beautiful woods, perched above the picturesque Vermilion River. All of Kishauwau’s cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests cozy during the coldest of winter weather. Additionally, each rental comes with a private fire pit, perfect for warming up in the great outdoors.

For a full list of amenities, and to book your stay, visit www.kishauwaucabins.com

Photo By Kathy Casstevens

Starved Rock Lodge’s Historic Cabins

2688 E. 873rd Road, Oglesby; 815-667-4211

Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Starved Rock Lodge’s historic cabins don’t just get you close to nature, they put you right in the middle of it. Whether you’re looking to book a cozy two-person “sunset” cabin or a two-room, seven-person “pioneer” style cabin, you’ll be treated to comfortable and authentic cabin lodging, no matter the season.

Disconnect from the digital world and spend some quality time out in nature. You’ll be staying just a stone’s throw away from Aurora canyon, and within a short walk of trails to all the park’s best natural attractions. If you’re looking to make your vacation even simpler, delicious dining options are just a short walk from your accommodations. Starved Rock Lodge’s award-winning Dining Hall serves up a delectable Sunday brunch, while the rustic-themed watering hole called the Back Door Lounge is the perfect place to grab craft beer and some appetizers.

For a full list of amenities, and to book your stay, visit www.starvedrocklodge.com/cabins

https://www.starvedrockcountry.com/2022/11/21/starved-rock-countrys-winter-cabin-guide-for-2022/