Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Church services, weddings, birthdays and Mother’s Day

Our refrigerator keeps filling up with more wedding invitations. We are sorry we aren’t able to attend all of them.

Belated congratulations go to niece Anna and Joseph. They were married on April 2 in Clare, Michigan. Anna is the daughter of Joe’s sister Christine and Jake. We wish them God’s blessings as they start their life together as one.

Congratulations also go to Josiah and Marilyn! They were married on May 8 in Woodburn, Indiana. Josiah was a member of our church, but will make Woodburn his future home.

Congratulations also go to Jonas and Sarah! They will exchange vows on Thursday, May 14 (Ascension Day), Lord willing, in Geneva, Indiana. Jonas is the son of my cousin Liz and Joe from Kentucky. Sarah’s parents live in the church district we moved from 22 years ago. That area is my old stomping grounds and where I lived for the first 33 years of my life. It would be interesting to go see how much everything has changed in the area. It doesn’t look like we will be able to attend, but we appreciated the invite.

Our hearts are saddened to hear of Aunt Barbara’s passing. Our deepest sympathy goes to Uncle Bob and his extended family. Bob is my father’s brother. Bob and Barb live in Mississippi and have been married for 61 years. They were blessed with a son, Robbie; a daughter, Lisa; four grandsons; and a great-grandson.

On Wednesday, daughters Elizabeth (and Andrea), Susan (and Jr. and Sharlene), Verena, Lovina (and Brooklyn), and daughter-in-law Grace, and I assisted daughter Loretta with her final cleaning for hosting church services on Sunday. I made a breakfast casserole and rhubarb custard pie for our lunch. The girls also brought snacks.

Saturday evening supper was brought in for us in honor of Mother’s Day. Those here for supper were Daniel Ray and Verena, Dustin, Loretta and children, Joseph and Grace, Daniel and Lovina and Brooklyn, and son Benjamin’s special friend, Joanna. They made supper on the grill. We had pepper poppers, hot wings, hot dogs, potatoes with carrots and ice cream. Dustin and Loretta brought the children’s bedclothes and gave them a bath before leaving for home. They were all clean to go to bed. They had everything ready to host church services the next day.

The church was largely attended, with many visitors, due to a young soul in our church following instructions for baptism. What a surprise to me when my sister Liz, Levi and daughter Suzanne showed up too. It was so good to have them come. They live an hour from here. Sister Verena came with sister Emma. She had been at Emma’s house for a week. She went home with Liz and Levi on Sunday afternoon. It was nice that the four of us sisters could eat lunch together.

Dustin and Loretta served a good lunch of homemade wheat and white bread, ham, cheese, peanut butter spread, pickles, pickled red beets, hot peppers, strawberry jam, butter, a variety of cookies, coffee and tea. In honor of Mother’s Day, ice cream was also served to everyone. The men washed the dishes so the women could sit and visit, also in honor of Mother’s Day. Popcorn was enjoyed while everyone visited.

Saturday, Susan and Ervin stopped in to give me a nice hanging flower for my porch for Mother’s Day. They had plans to come to church at Dustin’s, but Ryan woke up sick on Sunday morning. This was a disappointment, but such is life. Isaiah had his 8th birthday on Sunday as well. Sister Susan would have been 50 on Sunday if she were still with us. Rest in peace, dear sister. May 11 was son-in-law Ervin’s 32nd birthday. We wish him and Isaiah a happy birthday!

On Sunday evening, our supper guests were Tim and Elizabeth and family, Dustin and Loretta and family, Verena and Daniel Ray, and Joanna. Tim’s also brought another hanging flower for my porch. I received nice flowers, lovely cards and money from my children in honor of Mother’s Day. I hope I can always be the mother they deserve. None of us is perfect, and I fail often, but my love for my children only deepens as they grow older. I pray they will always keep God as their guide as we travel into the unknown future.

My mother often told me that it takes many prayers to raise children. I treasure those words! My wish is that every Mother is acknowledged by their children on Mother’s Day. A mother makes many sacrifices while raising children. It feels good to be appreciated! My heart also goes out to those who would love to be mothers and yearn for children and face disappointments, including miscarriages. Also, to those who have lost children much too soon.

God’s blessings to all!

Lovina's Rhubarb Pie (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Rhubarb Custard Pie

1- 1/2 cups rhubarb, diced

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

3/4 cup cream or whole milk

Spread diced rhubarb on the bottom of an 8-inch unbaked pie crust. Beat together the remaining ingredients and pour over the rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour or until set.

Note: This was my mother’s recipe, and she had 8-inch pie pans. I have 9-inch (not deep-dish) pie pans, so I usually make this recipe x3 to make two 9-inch pies. I use the same amount of rhubarb.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.