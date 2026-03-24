Eye On Illinois: Local food grant program helping in several areas at once

Not to get all Newtonian, but Friday’s news included a prime example of observable momentum.

Capitol News Illinois reported on the application window for the Local Food Infrastructure Grant program, closing March 27. This year, the Illinois Department of Agriculture has $3.6 million to disburse for projects that help get food from farms to homes. The goal is improving the staggering statistic that 95% of our food is imported despite agriculture being a nearly $58 billion industry here, per the Illinois Farm Bureau.

I first wrote about LFIGs on March 23, 2024. Back then, the ag department was launching the program with $1.8 million, but 250 applicants submitted proposals for more than $23 million. Meanwhile, lawmakers were working on making the program permanent. On the third reading of Senate Bill 3077, there wasn’t a negative vote in either chamber.

The fiscal 2025 state budget included $2 million. Implementation delays led to unused funds, which were compiled into the current cycle. Given the consistent gap between requests and allocations, it’s unsurprising to see support continuously growing while advocates push for permanent funding.

CNI cited two examples of how the grant funding multiplies opportunity: McLean County’s Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains was able to secure equipment for grain processing that improved quality and reduced waste – the latter element obviously carrying broad benefits – and Sola Gratia Farm, a nonprofit Urbana entity, bought processing equipment and a refrigerated van that led to expanded deliveries to local markets, schools and food pantries.

These aren’t global economic success stories, but everything helps in an industry supporting more than 450,000 jobs. Plus, it’s hard to make arguments against Illinois food feeding Illinois people and keeping those dollars churning close to home.

Momentum behind stabilizing and expanding this program will only increase going forward.

MAILBAG: J.G., of McHenry, on arcane property tax formulas: “We purchased our home in Illinois over 50 years ago. Our sons attended the schools here, graduated from college and are now working out of state. … With the schools ever spending more per student to pay for services that were not available when our sons were in school, I feel it is unreasonable for us to continue to pay ever-increasing amounts for the schools.

“My proposal is the tax for schools be eliminated after a home has been owned for 25 years. It is highly unlikely the homeowner would still have children in the schools. I would further propose anyone over 65 purchasing a home would not pay property taxes for the schools. This would encourage people to downsize in retirement. … Those exempt from school taxes would still pay current taxes for other services such as libraries, fire departments and more.”

Thoughts?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.