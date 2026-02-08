Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: The Eichers enjoy fun in the snow and celebrate birthdays

We have already entered February. Today is Groundhog Day, and it looks like Mr. Groundhog says six more weeks of winter. Either way, it seems we get six more weeks or more.

We have had a real winter so far with cold weather and lots of snow. Maybe if we get it all at once, we will have an early spring. I am looking forward to warm weather again, even if it also brings gardening, mowing, pesky flies, etc. Once you hit the mid-fifties, snow isn’t so fun to play in anymore. Haha!

Our younger generation in the family has had lots of fun with sled rides. We had two horse-drawn sleighs when we lived in Indiana, and we sold them. My husband Joe said he now wishes we had kept at least one. Daughter Lovina and Daniel’s horse, Buddy, is a really good horse to pull the sled. When they fall off, he’ll stop and wait for them. He senses when the sled is empty and knows to stop. It’s like he knows that he has to go fast to throw them off, then stop.

We have several birthdays this week. Joanna (son Benjamin’s special friend) has a birthday on Feb. 4. Daughter-in-law Grace has one on Feb. 6, and granddaughter Andrea will be 4 on Feb. 14. I wish them all a Happy Birthday and many more happy, healthy years ahead. Son-in-law Mose’s birthday was on Feb. 5. You are gone but never forgotten, dear Mose.

Another birthday we can’t forget is my very special friend who does so much for me. Happy Feb. 9 Birthday, Ruth! Thank you for all you do for me! I’m pretty sure that without her encouragement, I would not still be writing this column. Also, Ruth, I’ll be nice and not say your age in here, Haha!

Daughter Elizabeth told me that Allison, 6, asked Andrea if she could bake a cake for her on her birthday. Andrea shook her head no, and her eyes got really big, and she said, “Noo! Grandma is going to bake me a cake.” Allison starts giggling, rolls her eyes, and says, “No, Grandma doesn’t bake you a birthday cake. She gives you a BIRTHDAY GIFT!” Recently, when the children were out of school for over a week due to the weather, Allison was pretty scared that teacher Brooklyn would not remember their names when they came back to school. She is quite the little talker.

Friday, I went with my son Kevin to his doctor’s appointment in Ann Arbor, which is two hours from here. It makes a long day for him and also for me. I’m so thankful to have the health to be his caregiver. Friday, I had almost lost my voice, which turned into a nasty cold. Now, grandson Timothy (TJ) told his mom (daughter Elizabeth) that he is worried that Grandma might have the flu because she can barely talk. Such sweet innocence!

Son Joseph and Grace brought supper here on Friday night. He told our family that he is bringing enough for them all to come here for supper. They grilled ribs, chicken, hot dogs and potatoes. Also on the menu were green beans, cheese, ice cream, canned peaches, cookies and brownies. Daniel Ray and Verena had plans already to go to his parents for the night. His uncle and aunt from Minnesota were there visiting. Dustin and Loretta stayed home too, as she wasn’t feeling too good. This cold weather sure doesn’t agree with someone who has muscular dystrophy. I think they will all be glad once we have warmer weather. If they want to venture outside, their paths have to be cleared so their scooters don’t get stuck in the snow. God controls the weather, so we will be patient and accept whatever he sends.

Sister Verena spent a few days with daughter Verena and Daniel Ray, then she came here for the rest of the week. She is now staying with my sister Emma. She is also going to be glad when warmer weather is here. God’s blessings!

This recipe is in my cookbook “The Essential Amish Cookbook.”

The Eichers enjoy fun in the snow. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Carrot Cake

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups carrots, peeled and grated

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

Beat eggs, sugar and oil at medium speed until smooth. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Add egg mixture and mix until blended. Fold carrots and nuts into batter and stir until well blended.

Pour into a greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool.

Frosting

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup butter, at room temperature

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and butter until well blended. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Spread over the cooled cake.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.