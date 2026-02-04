Eye On Illinois: Get to know the women who want to be our next comptroller

My third kid, now a high school freshman, got hooked on baseball as a kindergartner. The obsession became clear a few years later at the trade deadline when he expressed shock that the Angels dealt reliever Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta, and I had to admit I’d forgotten Raisel Iglesias existed.

That story sets up these questions: Chances are you good you know the name of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who has held the office since December 2016. Can you name her immediate predecessor? Or her 2018 or 2022 general election opponents? (In order: Leslie Munger, Darlene Senger, Shannon Teresi.)

The point isn’t to besmirch any candidates, but even when there’s a crowded field seeking to occupy the seat, the comptroller’s race rarely draws much attention. And sure, it’s not as influential a post as governor or member of the U.S. Senate, but it’s a statewide office that exists for important reasons and, as such, warrants voters giving it the time of day.

Enter Capitol News Illinois, which has given this year’s race the focus it deserves. Last week, CNI posted four video interviews with each of the Democratic candidates for office: state Sen. Karina Villa, West Chicago; state Rep. Margaret Croke, Chicago; state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, Oswego; and Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein.

A link to the videos is embedded in Ben Szalinski’s summary of the contest, published Monday morning and available at tinyurl.com/Comptroller2026 (Downstate Republican Bryan Drew is unopposed in his party’s primary). His report considers relevant experience, fundraising, endorsements and, although a “comptroller does not directly deal with the legislative process of approving a budget,” he wrote, “the candidates had plenty of ideas on how the state should manage its finances.”

Villa is focused on raising revenue versus padding savings. Kim wants to maintain Illinois’ credit rating. Kifowit and Croke want to regularly feed the rainy day fund.

These are, of course, a commentator’s generalizations of a reporter’s summary, but hopefully sufficient to remind that different Democrats have distinct approaches and voters would do well to consider which most aligns with their personal values. Republicans might consider the worth of scouting Drew’s eventual opponent.

There’s never too much good information on candidates.

OLYMPICS APPROACHING: The Winter Olympics soon will begin with opening ceremonies set for Friday in Milan, Italy. As space allows, I’ll spotlight some of the Illinois natives who will compete for the United States. Today, it’s hockey player Abbey Murphy, 23, of Evergreen Park, who returns from the 2022 silver medal squad. A 2020 graduate of Mother McAuley High School, Murphy is a grad student at the University of Minnesota and has a chance to lead the Golden Gophers to her third Frozen Four in late March.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.