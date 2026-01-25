Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Daughter Verena shares her thoughts on her disability

Hello readers! This is Verena writing again. This is something I wrote a few days ago. I like to write my thoughts on paper. I don’t share this to get pity; I share this as I know many of you may find this encouraging or many of you may want to understand how muscular dystrophy works.

As a child, I saw people in wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and many other pieces of equipment. Also, people who use walkers, canes and so many other types of equipment can make their everyday life easier. I never once thought I would need to rely on any of those.

At the age of 11, I was diagnosed with Limb-girdle Type 2A muscular dystrophy after many falls that led to a brain injury. I didn’t understand what a huge effect muscular dystrophy would have on my life or how many of my abilities it would take from me. I didn’t understand what those words really meant.

Muscular dystrophy didn’t progress too quickly in me, which I can be thankful for. Once I was 25, I depended on my cane a lot. The cane was my best friend; I could get around better outside with it. When I fell, I could use my cane to get up. Walking became harder and harder. Just a small distance seemed to take all my effort. I fell way too often, hurt myself way too much. I finally accepted the fact that I would no longer be able to walk at the age of 26 1/2.

I am now 28, and I can’t go without my mobility scooter. My scooter is my legs, my way of getting around on my own, my independence. Being confined to a scooter has many trials. I never realize how much I use my scooter until it quits working. I feel so helpless and discouraged every time it happens.

Limb-girdle Type 2A muscular dystrophy can feel very cruel. The weakness of the muscles doesn’t just quit when it gets to a certain stage. The weakness continues to get worse year after year. It’s not something you can just accept one time. It’s something you have to accept over and over again. It takes away your running, jumping, biking and many activities that you love to do. Before you know it, you can’t get off the floor on your own. You can’t climb the stairs anymore. It goes on and on. It affects the muscles around your shoulders, upper limbs, hips and thighs. It makes the simple things hard to do – such as lifting your arms, getting up from a chair, and many other things that should be simple.

Muscular dystrophy can take many things from me, but it will not take away my happiness, nor will it take away my faith. This disease is a God-given thing. Although we can’t always understand what he has in store for us, we can always know he makes no mistakes. There’s a purpose for each one of us here on this earth. I will never give up and will not let this disease control me. Each one of us has the opportunity to make our own choices. I choose to never let muscular dystrophy define who I am. The upkeep with the mobility scooter, the doctor visits, and so many things that come with muscular dystrophy. It does get costly at times, but I think we can all say we go through things that cost us a lot. We all have struggles in our lives, whether they are visible or not.

I discovered that writing my feelings and my thoughts on paper helps me a lot. I don’t always like to cry about my problems to my loved ones, as they have struggles too. Although I often do, and they are always willing to listen. I have three other siblings with this disease as well.

That’s some of my story, and I’m forever grateful for my husband, my family, his family, friends and to my heavenly Father. Without them, this disease would be much harder.

God bless!

Verena and Daniel's dinner table (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Oven-Roasted Potatoes

2 pounds red potatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

Sprinkle with seasoning of your choice (I have used seasoning salt, lemon pepper, garlic seasoning or ranch seasoning)

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Place potatoes in a 1-gallon-size zipper bag and add oil; seal the bag. Toss to coat. Add seasoning and toss again until coated. Bake in an ungreased baking sheet for 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are brown and crisp.

• Lovina's Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight.