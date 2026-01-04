Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Celebrating Joe’s birthday and a full house for Christmas

My husband Joe, son Kevin, and I are home alone this Sunday evening. We had an easy supper of grilled cheese and sausage patties. I still have a hard time cooking for just a few people. We spent the afternoon at daughter Loretta and Dustin’s playing games while snacking on popcorn.

Son Benjamin hasn’t been home since Friday. He and his special friend, Joanna, left on Friday to spend time with her parents for her family’s Christmas in Holmes County, Ohio. They will go to church today and then travel back to Michigan on Monday.

Our family spent a few days together over Christmas. We had a pizza and ice cream supper for Joe’s 57th birthday one night, then on Christmas, we had a 10:30 brunch. Our brunch consisted of a breakfast haystack and cinnamon rolls, apple juice, orange juice, V-8, chocolate milk and coffee.

For those of you who don’t know what a breakfast haystack is, I’ll explain. It consists of biscuits cut into bite-sized pieces, meat such as smokies, bacon, ham, etc., also cut into small pieces, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, cheese sauce, tomatoes, green peppers, hot peppers, onions and salsa.

Each person puts on their plate what they want, making their own “haystack.” Some of the younger children just want biscuits and gravy and scrambled eggs. After brunch was over, we let the grandchildren open their presents. This was the moment they were waiting for. They get so excited. We let them have their Christmas stocking on Christmas Eve.

This year, we gave all the school-age children the same gift, which was a battery-powered cash register with play money. They loved it! They like to pretend they have a store, and now they have “money” to buy. The cash registers also have a calculator on them. It should provide hours of fun for them.

In the afternoon, we had snacks such as popcorn, party mix, chips and dip, fruit and fruit dip, meat and cheese tray, chocolate-covered candy, peanuts and M&M’s, cookies, etc. We put all the leftovers from the breakfast haystack together in a casserole for whoever was hungry for supper. The haystack ingredients were brought in by our six married children, so it was easy on me. Everyone brought snacks as well.

We are a group of 32 now. All the grandchildren have a special place in our hearts. Spending time with family and making memories is so precious to me. It was so sweet to hear our grandchildren sing Happy Birthday to Jesus on Christmas morning.

Granddaughter Allison came to me on Christmas morning and said, “It’s Jesus’s birthday today.” Allison turned 6 yesterday, Dec. 27. That concludes the birthdays for the Eicher family in 2025. We do have one more anniversary ... happy third anniversary to Ervin and Susan on Dec. 30! May God grant you many more happy, healthy years together. The only months that no one in our family has a birthday are March and April.

Sister Verena spent Christmas Day with sister-in-law Sarah Irene and family. She stayed with Sarah Irene for a week. Brother Albert leaves a big empty spot with his family and especially around the holidays. His family now has a total of 66. Niece Leanna and Alvin had a baby earlier this year and named her Verena Anne. Sister Verena met her great-niece Verena for the first time on Christmas Day. Sounds like she’s a little sweetie. Verena plans to come home tomorrow, then leave the next day to spend some time with her sister Liz and Levi while they have their family for Christmas.

As the year comes to a close and this is my final column for 2025, I want to thank all you readers for your support this past year. It’s not easy to take time out of each week to write. I appreciate it when my children offer to give me a break and write the column for me.

A special thank you to my friend Ruth. I don’t know if I would still be writing if it weren’t for her help and encouragement. She is always there for me, and a true friend indeed. May God bless her for her kindness.

May the new year meet you with peace where you need it the most and strength for what lies ahead in 2026. Also for moments that remind you why hope is worth holding on to. Keep the faith, and here’s wishing you a Happy New Year with God’s richest blessings!

Christmas Haystack (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Breakfast Burrito Casserole

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup salsa

4 large tortillas, cut into small pieces

1 pound sausage, fried

8 eggs, scrambled (cooked)

2 cups shredded cheese of your choice

In a bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup, sour cream and salsa. Spread half in a 9x13 cake pan. Layer tortilla pieces, sausage, scrambled eggs and half of the cheese. Spread remaining sauce on top, then top with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.