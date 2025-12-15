Historic Highlights: Poinsett’s legacy lives on in Christmas flower

Some say it just isn’t Christmas without the poinsettia, a colorful addition to the holiday season. Outside of his native state, the flower’s namesake has been lost to history.

The plant is named for Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first American ambassador to Mexico, who distributed cuttings of the flower he found during a diplomatic excursion. Botany was one of many interests for Poinsett, a Renaissance man ahead of his time.

Born on March 2, 1779, in Charleston, South Carolina, Poinsett was educated in England and spoke six languages. One scholar described him as “socially skilled, well-connected, and … a gracious host.”

Joel Roberts Poinsett (1779 to 1851), the first American ambassador to Mexico, also unsuccessfully ran for U.S. President. He found the poinsettia during a diplomatic excursion.

Extensive travel in Europe as a young man brought him into contact with many European dignitaries. Poinsett then spent 1810-1815 in South America upon appointment of President Madison, who sent him to determine which nations in rebellion with Spain were interested in treaties with America.

After a stint in the South Carolina legislature, Poinsett was elected to three terms in the U.S. House as a Democrat. He resigned during his third term in 1825 to accept an appointment by President Monroe as the first U.S. Minister to Mexico.

He held the position until 1829 and was often at the center of controversy, particularly over Texas annexation. Poinsett unsuccessfully attempted to broker a $5 million deal to acquire Texas, and his relations with the Mexican government were strained.

While in Mexico, Poinsett became fascinated with a red flower called Flor de Noche Buena, or the Christmas Eve Flower. In 1828, he shipped cuttings of the flower to friends, and one made its way to the Royal Botanic Garden in Scotland.

Despite the turmoil surrounding his time in Mexico, Poinsett had scattered support as a presidential candidate. Elected to another term in the South Carolina House in 1830, he earned a spot in President Van Buren’s Cabinet as Secretary of War in 1837.

During his term, Poinsett advocated for the exploration of the American West and played a key role in the creation of the National Institution for the Promotion of Science, now the Smithsonian Institution. He also hired Robert Mills, another South Carolina resident, to create what became the National Mall in Washington.

For much of the 1830s and 1840s, Poinsett spent time at his fine home near Greenville, South Carolina, which featured a scenic garden that he designed. He remained politically active after leaving the Cabinet in 1841 and opposed both the Mexican War and his state’s secession movement.

Poinsett died near Statesburg, South Carolina, on Dec. 12, 1851, and is buried in the Episcopal Cemetery there.

The day of his death has been designated National Poinsettia Day in the United States, a holiday that, like Poinsett himself, is largely obscure.

However, he remains a stalwart of South Carolina history. A state park and electronic combat range for military training south of Sumter both bear his name, while in Greenville, a bridge, highway and hotel are named for him. A statue of Poinsett is also a Greenville attraction.

The poinsettia has become a $250 million industry in the United States, largely due to the efforts of Albert Ecke, a German immigrant in southern California at the turn of the century who shared Poinsett’s fascination with the flower. His son, Paul Sr., created a grafting technique to aid production, while his grandson, Paul Jr., helped launch the poinsettia into an American holiday fixture.

Today, the Paul Ecke Ranch near Encinitas, California, accounts for 70% of all American poinsettia purchases and half of worldwide sales. The best-selling potted plant in both the U.S. and Canada, poinsettias are usually bought by women, resulting in 80% of sales.

Some 100 varieties of poinsettias are available today, though 74% of Americans still prefer red poinsettias, followed by 8% white and 6% pink.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.