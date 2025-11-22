Eye On Illinois: Income-property tax web doesn’t need another layer of complexity

It might not be possible to untangle all the knots, but attaching new strings isn’t going to hasten a resolution.

That’s the takeaway from former Gov. Pat Quinn’s Wednesday news conference at which he proposed the state take another pass at a constitutional amendment to move away from a flat income tax rate to a graduated system. Quinn’s latest idea is cleaner to understand than the measure voters rejected in 2020 in that it would simply assess an extra 3% on earnings above $1 million, but he also is trying to sell the measure as a way to lower property taxes.

“The system is out of control,” Quinn said. “It needs fundamental reform.”

Fine – agreed, even – but there are a few dozen dots to connect between the state raising a new $4.5 billion from millionaires and local governments lowering the money they generate based on property values. Enacting Quinn’s plan necessarily means further confusion about how all the various taxes and fees we pay fund the services we get.

The present reality, at best, makes it harder for taxpayers to advocate for better allocation of public resources. At worst, the system offers an inviting shield for elected officials to deflect blame for poor (or intentionally harmful) decisions.

In the middle is a complex web of unfunded mandates, fiscal cliffs, funding freezes, state administration of federal programs and other entanglements. The system has efficiencies – imagine if every municipality had its own income tax rate – but adding more connective tissue isn’t fundamental reform, it’s a shortsighted attempt to make something bad better enough to delay the inevitable and essential reckoning.

NEW TIME SAVER: One recurring Eye On Illinois theme – under the umbrella of encouraging citizens to more actively participate in and understand all three branches of government – is the suggestion to get familiar with reading judicial opinions. Starting Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court is hoping to meet people halfway by providing summaries with each opinion.

The court rolled out the change with summaries from three criminal and four cases, all of which are included in the normal listing of opinions at illinoiscourts.gov/top-level-opinions. There still will be confusing terminology for those not steeped in legal concepts, but consider such stumbling blocks as useful for building instead. If you don’t understand the Tory Immunity Act or common-law standing principles, connect with your local House or Senate district office to find the right person to proffer an explanation.

These opinions occasionally illuminate loopholes that new legislation could close, and in some cases justices directly call on lawmakers to enact better laws. That’s another avenue for dialogue: what do your elected officials think of those situations and, more importantly, what steps might they take in response?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.