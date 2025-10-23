Eye On Illinois: Lived experience can fill knowledge gaps on state boards, commissions, task forces

It might take a week to compile a list of all the local, county and state boards, commissions, task forces and councils with mixes of elected officials, appointed members and in some cases paid administrators – and that might be a light estimate if the roster were to include all the formally created bodies that don’t convene regularly, if at all.

And while Illinois is known for government bloat, occasionally there are great reminders of the value of creating pathways to connect decision makers with the people who must live with their choices.

Consider Luke Tomsha, founder and director of the La Salle-based Perfectly Flawed Foundation, a nonprofit agency focused on substance use prevention and recovery support. Shaw Local’s Bill Freskos and Tom Collins reported on the group’s work Tuesday hooked around the news from La Salle County Coroner Rich Loch that fatal overdoses are down about 67% over three years.

The entire report is interesting (tinyurl.com/PerfectlyFlawed2025) as Tomsha and other staff members explain the usefulness of a mobile wellness unit with a 13-county reach and a new spectrometer that, among other things, helps identify fentanyl in the local drug supply and provides useful information to first responders and pubic health officials.

But one quote from Tomsha stood out:

“Lived experience fills a critical gap,” Tomsha said. “We’re not clinical, but we’ve walked that path and can be a trusted entry point to guide and inform programs – something people without that experience often can’t do.”

That’s why Tomsha is well suited for his seat as the only community member on the Governor’s Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee, which brings him to the table with Lt. Gov Juliana Stratton as well as police and health and human services department leaders.

Think about it: Tomsha has an inspiring story of overcoming 14 years in the grips of heroin addiction and now almost a decade running the foundation and working in harm reduction. But what’s the likelihood that resume makes him a viable candidate for a seat in the state House or Senate? Even if he could be elected to such a spot, the responsibilities are so broad as to guarantee dilution of his core skillset and focus.

Enter the steering committee, where Tomsha can look high-ranking officials in the eyes and fill their critical knowledge and experience gaps. There are dozens of parallel opportunities for subject matter experts in other arenas, from elevator safety to rare diseases.

Sure, we could probably survive without the Illinois Lottery Special Instant Scratch-off Task Force. But not without acknowledging the importance of the many, often overlooked groups vitally bringing personal and professional expertise and lived experience into the arena, shaping state policy for the better.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.