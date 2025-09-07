Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Celebrating Kevin’s 20th birthday

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 2, our youngest child was born. To celebrate, our whole family came for an outdoor supper.

We are a total of 31 now. Son-in-law Dustin broasted chicken and made french fries in his double-basket deep fryer. We set up tables in the yard by our walk-out basement and ate out there.

We had a campfire going, which felt really good when the sun went down. The children enjoyed gathering sticks and anything they could find so they could throw them in the fire. We caught a few using extra napkins so that they could throw them in the fire and watch them burn. Ha, ha!

Most of them stayed here for the night, except Daniel Ray and Verena, who left after supper to go to his parents’ for the night. They had plans to gather at Daniel Ray’s uncle and aunt’s on Monday. Joseph and Grace stayed later but then left for home.

Of course, Dustin and Daniel and Lovina are just across the road, so they could go home to their own beds. Denzel and Byron stayed here for the night and slept with Joe and me. Denzel wanted to sleep beside Grandpa. Byron was always moving around, so I moved to the recliner, and he slept much better when he had my space, too. Ha, ha!

I’m having pain in my left shoulder and lower back, so the recliner actually feels better after a while. I have an appointment Friday, and hopefully I can get relief then. I baked a cake for Kevin, and it must’ve tasted better than it looked because it was all eaten up. I tried my skills at decorating, which I’m not good at.

Sitting around the campfire, singing and visiting was so enjoyable. Son Benjamin kept the older children entertained by having a game going to see who could pound a nail in the wood the fastest. He started each of their nails, then they took turns hitting them. I’m not exactly sure how they played it, but they were having fun.

Son Kevin can be a comic, and his older nephews sat beside him laughing at his jokes. They giggled when Kevin told them they’d better behave or he’d walk away. Kevin can’t walk or stand with his disability, and they know that and figured out it was one of the jokes he makes about himself.

We have plenty of empty beds upstairs, so there was plenty of room for everyone. It would’ve been too cold to sleep in tents. The church was in a tent Sunday morning, and it was cold until the sun warmed it up. Usually Aug. 31 would be warmer, but that was the last service that would be held under a tent for this year.

On Monday morning, we decided to make breakfast inside since it was 44 degrees. We had a breakfast casserole, toast, butter, strawberry jam, cheese, hot peppers, cookies, pumpkin bars, watermelon, milk, coffee and rhubarb juice. We enjoyed holding sweet little Sharlene and Brooklyn.

Last week, my sister Verena was here and helped me can salsa and vegetable juice. I also made peach pie filling. I want to can more peach pie filling after I do laundry today.

On a sadder note, we had a call from Joe’s sister, Esther, to let us know Joe’s 57-year-old cousin, Susan Hostetler from Fredericksburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday. We are so sorry we were unable to make the trip to the funeral. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to the mourning family left behind. She left to mourn her husband Adonia, nine children and 26 grandchildren. All but the three youngest sons are married. The sons all have a special friend. Her youngest is the same age as Kevin. Susan’s dad, Jake, and Joe’s dad, Clarence, were brothers. Jake passed away in 2023, and Clarence in 2008.

May God help them through this difficult time. Parting is never easy, and so much more when it’s unexpected. Susan is a year older than Joe. At our age, we always think we still have time, but we are not promised tomorrow. Our goal is to be ready to meet our maker when our time comes.

God be with you all!

Kevin celebrated his 20th birthday on Sept. 2. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Home Fruit Pie Filling

6 cups granulated sugar

2 ¼ cups instant Clear Jel

7 cups cold water

½ cup lemon juice, fresh or bottled

6 quarts fresh fruit, such as cherries (pitted), blueberries, raspberries or peaches (peeled, pitted and sliced)

In a large stock pot, combine the sugar and instant Clear Jel over medium-high heat. Add the water and stir well.

Cook on medium-high until the mixture thickens and begins to bubble, about seven minutes. Add the lemon juice and boil for one minute, stirring constantly. Fold in the fruit, then remove from the heat.

If not used immediately, divide the cooled pie filling into quart-sized resealable plastic bags and freeze for four to six months or process and seal in a canner for 20 minutes according to the canning jar and lid manufacturer’s instructions.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.