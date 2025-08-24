Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Welcome, baby Brooklyn, and happy 10th anniversary, Tim and Elizabeth

On Aug. 14 10 years ago, we prepared for our firstborn’s wedding. What a change it was to have the first of our children move away from home.

As a mother, I relied a lot on my oldest child, and I could always depend on her. I had a hard time accepting this change. I am truly thankful she married a loving, kind man who has brought her much joy and happiness in the five years they dated and then 10 years of marriage. They were blessed with four sweet children, Abigail Elizabeth, 8 (9 on Sept. 10), Timothy Josiah, 6, Allison Lovina, 5, and Andrea Ruby, 3. Happy anniversary, Tim and Elizabeth! May God grant you many more happy, healthy years together!

Last night we attended the annual church picnic. It was held by our neighbors this year. Every year, neighbor Joas deep-fries fish that he caught. He loves to fish, and this helps use up his supply. Everything else is brought in. On the menu besides fish were three different casseroles, baked beans, a variety of salads and desserts, coffee and water. All but three of our church families attended. Croquet and volleyball were played after supper. A bouncy house was set up for the younger children to bounce around in. Our church district has 22 families in it.

School doors opened for eight of our grandchildren on Aug. 18. They are all excited and were able to meet their teacher at an open house. Abigail and Kaitlyn will be in third grade. Jennifer and Isaiah will be in second grade. Timothy (T.J.) will be in first grade. Ryan, Curtis and Allison will be in kindergarten. Abigail was extra excited to find out her teacher shares the same first and middle name as herself, Abigail Elizabeth.

Kaitlyn also will celebrate her nine birthday on the first day of school, Aug. 18. It’s so hard to believe how the grandchildren are growing up so fast. Although Kaitlyn joined our family later in life, she has won over our hearts. She is an active little girl.

Recently, we found our horse Midnight, 10, lying dead in the field. What a shock! She was the horse Joe and I took everywhere for the last eight years. It means a lot to have a well-trained horse that you can depend on. Joe trained her for buggy at 2 years old. She was a challenge to train, but Joe enjoyed that. He always trained all our horses, but now his health doesn’t allow him to.

We weren’t sure why she died, as it didn’t look like she struggled at all. The vet said he thinks it was heatstroke since it was during the week when it was so hot and the humidity was high. She had plenty of shade and water, and our other horses were fine. A man from our church is training Midnight’s 2-year-old colt, Jett. After he has her trained for the buggy, we will drive him. We hope he will be as safe and sound as his mother was. We will miss her.

This week, we have been busy canning peaches. Daughters Verena, Loretta, Lovina and I canned 49 quarts and froze some. Over three bushels of red haven peaches were given to us from neighbors, Joas and Susan, who have over 30 peach trees. We really appreciated it. Peaches aren’t cheap to buy, so that was a treat for us.

On Sunday, church services will be held at son Joseph and Grace’s. This is their first time hosting church services. Tomorrow, I will bake 10 loaves of wheat bread to take there for church.

This is now Monday, and I ended up asking the neighbor ladies to bake my bread. I spent Thursday night to Saturday night at the hospital with my daughter, Lovina, and Daniel.

I am excited to announce the birth of their first child, born Aug. 16 at 2:03 p.m. Brooklyn Nyah weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and is 19 inches long. Daniel and Lovina and baby Brooklyn just arrived home. I can’t wait to go over and see her again. She is such a sweetie. It will be nice having her just across the road.

Until next week…

God bless!

Lovina and Daniel hold baby Brooklyn's hand. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Easy Peach Cream Pie

3 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1 (9-inch) pie crust (unbaked)

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

¼ cup flour

dash of salt

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Place peaches in the pie crust. Beat eggs slightly in a bowl; blend in sugar, flour and salt. Stir in cream and vanilla; blend well. Pour over peaches. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the center shakes slightly when moved.

