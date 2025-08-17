Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Daughter Verena writes about newly married life

Hello readers! This is Lovina’s daughter, Verena. Daniel Ray is outside weed-whacking, and I have all my work caught up, so I decided to write Mom’s column.

I have not had time to be “bored” yet since my wedding, which I’m OK with. Daniel Ray and I live in part of my parents’ pole barn. We like our little part, and it is nice to be so close to Mom. It’s been a few times I have needed ingredients for something I needed to bake or cook, and I haven’t had them on hand, so I can go ask the neighbor. If Mom doesn’t have something, most likely Loretta or Lovina will. Ha!

Loretta, Lovina and I have had our share of fun already living this close by each other. We like to go on our walks, or maybe I should say our strolls. Loretta and I are on our mobility scooters and Lovina is on her powered wheelchair. Loretta hooks the wagon behind her scooter with her three children sitting inside the wagon. We like it when the irrigation system has water going across the road, and we act like young children again, going back and forth underneath it. This always excites Loretta’s children. They love it!

Married life has been treating me very well so far. I’m a happy married woman, and I have a cheerful, ornery man as my husband. There’s never a dull moment with him. He can be such a character. At night, once everything is settled down and there is no more work to be done, Daniel Ray and I love to play Phase 10. We have played many, many rounds of that and have not found it boring yet. I guess we will see if it stays that way. Daniel Ray loves to help me in the kitchen, and I’m very OK with that. Cooking and baking don’t always come easily from a mobility scooter, but it doesn’t stop me from trying. I have always enjoyed working in the kitchen and trying new recipes.

Daniel Ray and I get up at 3:30 a.m., and I pack his lunch for work. He doesn’t want much for lunch, so it is really easy to pack his lunch. He leaves around 4 a.m., and most times I go back to bed. It depends on whether I go over to stay with my sister Loretta or not. Sometimes I don’t have to go to Loretta’s until 5 or after.

All of us sisters are planning on spending the day at Mom’s tomorrow. I’m looking forward to that. We haven’t done that in a while due to it being so busy for everyone. I’m sure the house will be full of chattering while everyone wants to tell their newest news. A lot of times, we end up goofing off together and create so many funny memories. Mom always makes us such a big, tasty breakfast and then she does the same again for lunch. I’m excited to get more cuddles from my sister Susan’s newborn, Sharlene.

I always enjoy seeing all my nieces and nephews. They know how to brighten my day. I bought toys for whenever they come over to visit me. I don’t want them to be bored at Aunt Verena’s house. Every time I babysit, the new toys entertain them, and it makes my babysitting job so much easier. The older ones love to paint when they come here, and they always paint me pictures and ask me to hang them on the fridge, and of course, I do just that.

Well, you all take care, and God bless!

Verena and Daniel Ray were married earlier this summer. Here is a picture of their wedding cake. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Peach Bread

3 cups fresh peaches, peeled and chopped

6 tablespoons sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup coarsely chopped nuts

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the peaches and 6 tablespoons of sugar and set aside.

In another small bowl, combine the dry ingredients, mix well, and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the shortening and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until well blended.

Alternating, add the peach and flour mixtures to the egg mixture and beat until smooth. Fold in the nuts and pour the batter into a greased and floured loaf pan.

Bake until golden brown, about 55 minutes. Turn out on a rack to cool.

This makes 1 medium loaf.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.