Historic Highlights: Former Illinois lawyer was next in line for presidency twice during Watergate

The Watergate scandal came to a head with the resignation of President Richard Nixon on Aug. 9, 1974. The move left a man with Illinois ties in line for the presidency for the second time during the scandal.

Carl Albert, the U.S. Speaker of the House from 1971-77, moved up to next in line for succession with Nixon’s resignation, thanks to a chain of events that had never happened in American presidential history.

Albert, a Democrat from Oklahoma, was a partner in a Mattoon law firm from December 1938 through 1940. He had originally come to town as counsel for an oil company.

Nixon, the first and only president to resign, was succeeded by Vice President Gerald Ford. That created a vacancy at vice president that was not filled until the congressional appointment of Nelson Rockefeller, who was nominated by Ford on Aug. 20. After lengthy hearings, the House confirmed the nomination on Dec. 19.

As a result, Albert was second in the line of succession to the presidency for four and a half months. It was the second time during the Watergate scandal that Albert found himself next in line to become the chief executive.

It was also the second time the 25th Amendment was employed. The amendment had been ratified in 1967 to correct what many believe was a flaw in the Constitution.

Before the 25th, when a vice president ascended to chief executive or died in office, the position was vacant until the next election. That happened quite often, as there were 16 vacancies in the vice presidency before 1967. Eight occurred when a president died and was replaced by the vice president, while seven were caused when the vice president himself passed away. Another happened because of a resignation.

The amendment, which clarified presidential and vice presidential succession and disability, allowed for a vice presidential appointment upon approval of Congress.

On Oct. 10, 1973, Nixon’s first vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned amid an investigation into conspiracy, bribery, extortion and tax fraud. Agnew was the second vice president to step down from the office, joining John Calhoun in 1832.

Ford was nominated for vice president and confirmed on Dec. 6. The two-month vacancy in the office meant that Albert was next in line for the top spot.

Back in Mattoon, Albert’s old law partner, Thomas E. Grace, was watching with interest. Grace said his old partner was “eminently qualified to fill the office of president.”

It was a unique position once again for Albert, who was born in the oddly named locale of Bug Tussle, Oklahoma, in 1908. A Rhodes Scholar from the University of Oklahoma, he had come to Mattoon at age 30.

Albert later served in World War II and was first elected to Congress in 1946. Though he stood just 5-feet-4, he was dubbed the “Little Giant from Little Dixie.”

A political moderate, he was appointed House Majority Whip in 1955. Six years later, he was elected House majority leader on the death of longtime Texas Congressman Sam Rayburn.

Albert was the chairman of the fiery Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968, which left the party fractured.

CARL ALBERT Rep. Carl Albert of Oklahoma, permanent chairman of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, gives his delegates a wave as he takes the podium in Chicago on Aug. 27, 1968. (AP file photo/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

In January 1971, he was elected Speaker of the U.S. House, succeeding John W. McCormick, who retired. During Watergate, he referred around two dozen resolutions of impeachment to the House Judiciary Committee.

Though his career was largely scandal-free, Albert was accused of accepting bribes in 1976, which he denied. However, he admitted to accepting token gifts. He chose to retire at the end of his final term in January 1977, ending a 30-year run in Washington.

In retirement, Albert taught at the University of Oklahoma and delivered many speeches at home and abroad. He died in McAlester, Oklahoma, on Feb. 4, 2000.

ALBERT NICKLES ISTOOK Dr. David E. Albert (left) and his sister Mary Frances Albert (right), with Rep. Ernest Istook, R-Okla., (second from right) and Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., (third from right), unveil a bronze bust of their father, former House Speaker Carl Albert, an Oklahoma native and 46th House Speaker, at the Capitol on March 3, 2004, in Washington. (AP file photo/AP)

Today, the line of presidential succession begins with the vice president, followed by the speaker of the House, the president pro tempore of the Senate, and secretary of state.

