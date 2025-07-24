Guest views: Illinois must stop undervaluing conservation before it’s too late

For the second year in a row, the State of Illinois has chosen to underfund the backbone of its conservation infrastructure. This year’s state budget once again provides only $4.5 million in operational funding for the state’s 97 Soil and Water Conservation Districts – comparable to levels from the 1990s. It represents a 48% cut from fiscal 2024 and leaves each district with just enough to scrape together one staff salary and benefits, if that.

This isn’t just a budget issue. It’s a public health, environmental and economic crisis in the making.

SWCDs are boots-on-the-ground conservation partners in every corner of Illinois. Our mission is to connect farmers and landowners with the tools, science and technical assistance needed to protect soil health and water quality while maintaining productive agriculture. These aren’t abstract goals. Our staff help farmers plant cover crops that prevent erosion, implement no-till practices that improve carbon retention, and design conservation systems that reduce nutrient runoff into our rivers.

That work now is at risk of disappearing, especially in rural communities where SWCDs are often one of the only technical resources available for land and water management. Some districts might be forced to lay off staff or shut down entirely. Others will reduce services, turning away farmers who are eager to meet environmental goals but can’t do it alone.

In the past month alone, we’ve seen stark reminders of what happens when conservation is neglected. In late May, communities south of Chicago were warned not to give tap water to infants due to high nitrate levels – likely the result of fertilizer runoff into the Kankakee River. Just weeks earlier, Chicago experienced its worst dust storm in nearly a century, shutting down major highways and endangering lives. These are not isolated events; they are signs of a fragile ecological system under strain.

In response to last year’s devastating budget cuts, AISWCD launched a grassroots petition campaign to demonstrate public support for our work. Volunteers gathered thousands of signatures from farmers, families and local leaders who understand the importance of what we do. We also introduced Senate Bill 2387, a bipartisan, tax-neutral proposal that would have created a dedicated revenue stream for SWCDs without costing Illinois taxpayers a dime. By the end of May, more than half the Senate had signed on as co-sponsors, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Despite that momentum, the Legislature adjourned without acting. It’s disappointing, not just because of what it means for our organization, but because of what it signals about the state’s long-term vision. Illinois cannot afford to treat conservation as optional, especially at a time when climate volatility, rising input costs, and new federal standards are making sustainable farming both harder and more essential.

We often say that Illinois’ greatest natural asset is its soil. That’s not just rhetoric – it’s reality. Our soil feeds families, fuels industry and anchors an entire economy. But soil doesn’t protect itself. Without adequate conservation infrastructure, we risk losing the foundation of everything that makes Illinois strong.

AISWCD remains committed to finding a path forward. We will continue to work with the General Assembly, state agencies and the governor’s office to create sustainable funding models that ensure every community has access to the tools they need to protect their land and water. But we can’t do it alone.

We call on state leaders to listen to their constituents, revisit SWCD funding during the next legislative session, and recommit to investing in the long-term health of Illinois. Conservation isn’t just about protecting nature – it’s about protecting our people, our economy and our future.

• Eliot Clay is executive director of the Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts.