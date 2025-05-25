Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Lovina’s children write a tribute for their mother’s birthday

Verena (special friend Daniel Ray), age 27

Mom, we children decided to each write a birthday message to you for your 54th birthday, May 22. Sitting here, dozens of things pop in my head on what I could write. Your love for us is so meaningful, but I will try to keep it short so I don’t take up too much space in the column. Smile.

With my wedding coming up on June 20, you have been extra busy. You are such a strong woman. You take on a lot and help so many people. If I have children in the future, I can only hope that I can be as wonderful with them as you are with us children.

As I look back over the years, I think of all the big happenings. Your love, prayers and guidance stand out the most during my good and bad times. Mostly, I am thankful you taught me about God. You have taught me that life is what you make it.

Muscular dystrophy is a challenge to deal with, and I remember often how you reminded us with MD that a good attitude can make it easier on us and the ones helping us. I love how you didn’t pity us or treat us any differently than the rest of your children. It helped us more than you will ever know. Your willingness to help each of your children has had a huge impact on us and helped us all through many trials in life.

Thank you, Mom, for all you do, and Happy Birthday. I am blessed to have such a wonderful mother. You deserve the best. I love you.

Ben, age 25

Happy birthday, Mom. You make many good meals, do my laundry, pack my lunch, and support me. I appreciate all the many prayers you say for me. I know I am responsible for the few gray hairs you do have. Haha! Life has not always been easy for me, but you have always been there for me. I’m not good at putting my words into writing, but I hope you know I am always thankful for all you do. I hope you have a great birthday, and I love you.

Loretta (husband Dustin), age 24

To the most amazing Mom in the world, Happy Birthday! Your love, support and guidance have shaped me into the person I am today. I’m so grateful to call you my mom.

Living across the road from you has been nice since you are not too far away if I need help. My three children love to come there and get hugs and kisses from Grandma.

Our little family of five couldn’t ask for a better mom/grandma. All the things I could say about all the great memories, I could write a whole column myself. But all my siblings have to have a turn, so I’ll end it with thank you so much for all you do for us. We love you!

Joseph (wife Grace), age 22

Mom, I want to start out with a big thank you. I know it had to be stressful to raise a family of eight, but you never gave up on us. When I lived at home, I would try to do extra jobs to make life easier for you, and you always showed your appreciation. Happy 54th birthday, Mom, and God bless you. I love you!

Kevin, age 19

On your birthday, I want to tell you how much you mean to me. With me having muscular dystrophy, I need help getting onto my mobility scooter every morning. You help me with the lift every morning, and you have been so helpful with everything! With your love and support, it makes everything much easier. Sometimes it is a struggle to need the extra help with everything, and I know it is not always easy on your part. I do not know what I would do if I did not have you. Happy 54th birthday, Mom. Thank you for loving and supporting me! I love you!

God’s blessings! To be continued next week.

Daughter Lovina asked for Rhubarb Custard Pie to celebrate her recent 21st birthday. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Rhubarb Custard Pie

1 ½ cups rhubarb, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons flour

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

¾ cup cream or whole milk

8-inch unbaked pie shell

Place rhubarb in the pie shell. Beat together eggs, flour, sugar and cream in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to an hour or until set.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.