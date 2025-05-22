Eye On Illinois: State employment rolls hit new high-water mark

Numbers tell a story, but rarely without help.

At the risk of just reciting statistics, a Monday news release from the governor’s office includes a bounty of data points that are informative on their own while also serving as a vehicle for historical analysis and partisan persuasion.

The headline is clear: “Illinois marks highest workforce levels since 2008.”

Then, according to Central Management Services, there were 55,237 state workers. The number dropped to 50,544 in 2019. Now it sits at 55,340. The average hiring timeline in 2019 was 269 days, now it’s 111. The state job vacancy rate was 14% in 2019, it’s down to 8%. An electronic application system introduced in 2020 resulted in an application increase of 311%. From 2022 to 2024, applications went from 193,294 to 407,526, the candidate pool was up 81% and offers increased 49%.

The spin starts gently: “These gains are driven by hiring at agencies that have historically faced challenges filling positions and that directly provide support to vulnerable Illinoisans,” according to the release (https://tinyurl.com/StateHiring). “This includes a 44% increase in staffing at the Department of Child and Family Services and a 15% increase in direct care worker roles at the Illinois Department of Human Services.”

A quote from Gov. JB Pritzker is a little stronger, but in tone expected from a chief executive:

“These milestones are a testament to the dedication and commitment of CMS, which has embraced efficiency, innovation and collaboration to improve past hiring challenges. By modernizing our hiring practices and investing in technology, we’re not just improving efficiency, we’re building a government that is more inclusive, responsive and equipped to serve the people of Illinois for generations to come. As we look ahead, CMS will build upon this progress as it continues to improve and streamline hiring for key roles that support Illinoisans every day.”

The release unsurprisingly makes no mention of the reasons the state shed almost 4,700 workers from 2008 to 2019, nor does it offer the context that, using a July 2024 Census estimate, one in every 229 Illinoisans is a state employee. Whether you want to relitigate the Bruce Rauner years or castigate the omnipresence of Big Government, this news release offers ample fodder.

That said, the surface-level results are impressive. CMS said it wanted to transform its outdated, paper-based hiring process. The 103rd General Assembly negotiated and enacted Senate Bill 2228. CMS also launched a marketing campaign and hosted career fairs at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Malcolm X College and Lincoln Land Community College.

A functioning government requires a capable, complete workforce. The numbers show that efforts to make progress toward those goals have succeeded. While acknowledging more work remains, CMS has earned its victory lap.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.