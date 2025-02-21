No bored excuses for local teens at St. Charles Park District

Spring is a time of renewal when the earth awakens and bursts with new life. And now is the perfect time for tweens and teens to explore new interests at the St. Charles Park District.

With classes ranging from theatre production and all sorts of fitness opportunities to casting a new interest in fishing or aiming to explore archery, there’s never time to be bored.

Park District programming covers a broad spectrum of topics, including wheel throwing, painting, cooking, self-help classes, beginner guitaring, learning how to code, horseback riding lessons and ice-skating instruction, explained Abby Fleming, recreation supervisor for teens and tweens at the St. Charles Park District.

“There are so many opportunities to learn something new, and it’s a great way to meet other people,” Fleming said.

Another great resource for this age group is the STC Underground. Located inside the Baker Community Center, membership to the teen center is open to all middle and high school students residing in the School District 303 boundaries. The center has drop-in hours and hosts special activities, from programs and trips to gaming tournaments.

“Our last online gaming event attracted 35 participants. It was quite the competition,” exclaimed Fleming.

The favorite, friendly yet competitive, programs are the Smash Bros. Ultimate Tourneys, Nerf Nights and Parent’s Night Out with themed activities.

Registration is underway for spring classes, including options during the school’s spring break in March as well as summer camp options.

Teen Camps offer walking trips to local parks and downtown destinations, crafts and hanging out in the teen center as well as weekly field trips to explore museums, hiking through natural areas, play laser tag and, of course, splashes at local aquatic parks.

“We’re getting out and exploring the city and the surrounding areas,” Fleming said.

With a large catalogue of classes and programs, St. Charles area tweens and teens never have a chance to utter “I’m bored.”