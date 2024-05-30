Eye On Illinois: Several mental health measures await governor’s signature

As we wind down the regular spring session, let’s revisit a reader email from July 2022:

“Put a twist on your liberal articles and try to get liberals to grow an extra brain cell and inform them that MORE mental health care is the answer!”

The Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 726 (House concurrence was more partisan), which orders the development of a mental health screening for K-12 public schools. Several state bodies will create a tool by October and in April will jointly report to lawmakers “on school district readiness and plan for a phased approach to universal mental health screening of students,” according to Capitol News Illinois, which also reported the bill would approve a pilot program to get certified aides working in homes of children who need intensive behavioral health needs.

House Bill 5457 passed the House 73-39 and Senate 39-19. That plan formalizes the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation language accommodations on certification exams for counselors, marriage and family therapists and social workers.

“Our communities are in need of behavioral health professionals who can communicate with clients in different languages,” said Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago. “Empowering more bilingual individuals to pursue these professions will help improve the quality of care provided across the state.”

Both chambers unanimously passed Senate Bill 3538, which makes counties or municipalities that are self-insured provide coverage for mental health counseling to first responders without out-of-pocket patient costs. Also sailing through was Senate Bill 2737, which will not allow noncompete agreements for mental health services that count first responders and veterans as clients.

“Ensuring our communities have the personnel ready to aid and save lives is critical, but often you have competing organizations cornering the market and preventing employed personnel from doing their jobs. This puts everyday Illinoisans in danger,” said Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar, D-Chicago. “Barring noncompete, non-solicitation agreements means more of our professionals can remain in the field, responding to emergencies and protecting us. While it’s unfortunate that some organizations have stifled emergency response, this legislation will make sure these personnel are there when we need them.”

Perhaps the most significant mental health legislation is House Bill 5395, dubbed the Health Care Protection Act. Among many other reforms, several of which deal with physical care, the bill would prohibit insurance companies from requiring preauthorization for inpatient mental health attention, which the insurers are currently allowed to require even when doctors prescribe that level of care.

Laws rarely provide direct solutions, and mental health care itself is no panacea. But, these and other efforts do represent attempts to improve conditions in Illinois. They build on prior reforms and likely will be foundational for ensuing efforts.

Access to mental health care benefits everyone.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.