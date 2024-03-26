Eye On Illinois: Misguided beef with media unlikely to affect Welch’s influence as Speaker

For the record, no members of the House Democratic Caucus refused a request to speak with me about last week’s primary elections.

This is true almost entirely because I didn’t issue any such request – I prefer to focus on government more than politics – but given the Friday evening news cycle the clarification seems important.

What might otherwise be a slow news weekend shifted into high gear (for an admittedly tight circle) near 5 p.m. Friday when the Chicago Tribune reported the office of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch sent an order telling the entire supermajority they couldn’t speak to a reporter about “political matters” as “it is inappropriate to discuss campaign related matters on the Capitol grounds.”

The request is patently ridiculous, as further reporting and analysis detailed, and by the time this column appears in Tuesday’s paper we’ll hopefully have moved on to an issue that more directly affects Illinoisans. But why did it surface in the first place?

Reporters were working on a story about a largely unified and broadly successful effort to back the primary campaign of Michael Crawford against state Rep. Mary Flowers, a Chicago Democrat who joined the House in January 1985. That gives her eight years of seniority over state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and almost 15 over House Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, also a Chicago Democrat. (The senior House Republican is Norine Hammond, of Macomb, whose tenure started in December 2010.)

It’s a bit of a sensitive subject. But the question here isn’t why Welch’s office was salty, but what set of circumstances made the anti-media stance seem reasonable?

Early on, it wasn’t clear whether Welch himself issued the directive. When the Tribune pressed his office, a spokesperson who used to be a Statehouse reporter first falsely accused the reporter of interviewing only Black legislators, then released a statement saying the office had met with lawmakers Friday morning to clarify “nothing precludes them from answering reporter questions.”

That spokesperson didn’t provide documentation verifying the clarification or the people behind the first memo. She said Welch wasn’t involved, a useful defense until everyone wonders why someone with such political power can’t control their own staff members, as with a head coach who claims no knowledge of hazing in the locker room.

But really, what did Welch have to lose? This dust-up barely registers historically. Rank-and-file Democrats wouldn’t jump ship, there’s no practical danger of electoral repercussions. Heck, being rude to reporters might be where Welch can find common ground with Republicans who otherwise loathe his agenda.

Like his predecessor, Welch understands the importance of political power and in keeping ambitions under the Capitol dome. He did eventually apologize, but he’ll likely never sniff a consequence.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.