Eye On Illinois: Don’t sit out public issue questions, especially in primary season

Sometimes cause and effect are easily understood. Sometimes consequences are unintended. In politics, a handy mix can yield desired outcomes.

Consider primary elections, a timely topic. Last week’s look at a Capitol News Illinois analysis determining the current cycle is the least competitive over 20 years included an acknowledgement I don’t vote in partisan primaries because I won’t join any political party.

“People who do go all in on party politics have a much different perspective,” I wrote. “But candidate numbers and primary turnout suggest I’m not alone on the sidelines.”

Regular emailer RK responded:

“Primaries also hold civic question for the voters with true pocketbook consequences. Tax rates, new taxes, services and authorities to create more such fiscal elements require the binding decision of the voter. The consequences remain far longer than an episode of he said, she said.

“The purpose for voting is the machinery of our government and to keep it moving, though we may disagree on the direction, needs all hands engaged. Sitting out the primary is not a calming moment, rather a precursor to a civic storm.”

As I told RK, but regrettably omitted from the March 7 column, I never skip a referendum. If the ballot question comes during the primary cycle, I still show up on Election Day, request the nonpartisan ballot and quickly fill in a bubble or two.

There’s still time to check in with your local election authority for a list of public questions on the March 19 ballot. In my county one village seeks a four-year tax extension, a library district wants to issue $36 million in bonds and a school district needs approval to generate an extra $6 million in property tax revenue.

Contextualize those high-stakes questions with a Tuesday quote from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who issued “The Few Decide for the Many,” a study showing fewer than one of three registered voters decided 75 property tax referenda from 2020 to 2023.

“Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Pappas said. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.”

So is turnout low because there are few contested primaries and many voters prefer to be unaligned with a mainstream party? Or do the people who place these vital referenda on primary ballots – instead of far more popular general elections – do so because they know turnout will be low? And do they know this because the mainstream parties intentionally minimize contested primaries?

These consequences may well be intended, but politicians can only manipulate turnout if voters cooperate. If your taxes are directly on the ballot, don’t miss your chance to influence outcomes.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.