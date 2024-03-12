Eye On Illinois: Higher ed commission’s funding report should advance important conversations

“State commission says Illinois underfunds public universities by $1.4 billion.”

That was the headline on the Capitol News Illinois story on last week’s report from the Commission on Equitable Public University Funding, a group lawmakers created in 2021. CNI quoted Ralph Martire, who leads the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, noting the state’s share of university operational funding has dropped from 72% in 2002 to 35% in 2021.

The Commission said Illinois should spend between an extra $100 million and $135 million annually over up to 15 years to cover the shortfall while suggesting the state determine how each school gets paid by adapting the new K-12 model, which gives each school district a funding adequacy target and then apportions most money – the state increases its contribution at least $350 million each year – to those furthest from their goal.

So that’s last week. Here are some numbers from 2022: More than 171,000 people from every state and 76 different countries gave more than 891,000 different donations to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign through its With Illinois Campaign, a five-year fundraising push that yielded $2.7 billion (against a goal of $2.25 billion) allowing the creation of more than 2,750 new funds to support scholarships, research fellowships and faculty positions while also increasing buildings and campus spaces by more than 449,000 square feet.

To be clear, the fundraising departments at other state schools don’t trumpet that kind of success. In November, Western Illinois University said its 24-hour giving Tuesday netted $61,243 from 317 donors. Compared to a $30,000 goal, the number is beyond impressive. It’s less significant in context of the school’s estimated aid-free cost of $13,820.90 per semester.

I could spend the rest of the space sharing statistics from a dozen public university fundraising offices, or look at how Gov. JB Pritzker’s budgets have moved Monetary Award Program funding from $401 million in 2019 to more than $700 million in this fiscal year. Regular readers know I routinely promote community colleges as underutilized assets, and we shouldn’t overlook their incorporation in a higher education budget already exceeding $2.5 billion.

Personal belief in the value of a strong public education system, from preschool to graduate research, intersects with an understanding we remain overdue for serious conversations about which paths are correct for which students, a talk that ought to begin with eighth grade matriculation to make sure everyone maximizes their high school years as preparation for what lies beyond.

The commission’s report will inform subject matter hearings this week, hopefully advancing important discussions well beyond wisely allocating public money to schools with powerful fundraising potential. Such schools are a tremendous public asset, but solving this challenging puzzle requires a 21st century approach.

