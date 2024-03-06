Eye On Illinois: Single SCOTUS opinion won’t settle larger debates about election administration

Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that only Congress can enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment against federal officeholders and candidates resolves the most pressing question while inviting several others.

The main concern was whether states – which otherwise have broad authority to set election rules and regulate candidacies – could strike from the ballot someone seeking federal office. The court rested its opinion on Section 5 of the same amendment: “Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”

It’s easy enough to find a legal scholar whose take on the situation aligns with a given political perspective, but I’m more interested in what the SCOTUS ruling doesn’t do. Most significantly, it leaves states alone to consider all the other ways election authorities might adjudicate eligibility (for a primer on how it works here, visit elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/CandidatePortal.aspx).

That means Illinois’ Tammy Duckworth and Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin have different rules should they choose to mount further U.S. Senate campaigns. The same is true for Mary Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Iowa’s First Congressional District, but with the added disparity of each state’s political mapping process.

Another unaddressed issue is that when it comes to the White House, the names of actual candidates on a primary ballot are only part of the puzzle. When Illinoisans head to the polls Tuesday, March 19, Democrats and Republicans will also be casting votes for delegates to national nominating conventions, sorted by Congressional District as well as a chosen nominee.

I live in the 10th Congressional District, so if I pulled a Republican ballot I’d have 12 choices for delegate (three each aligned with Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie) and 11 alternate delegates. And that only gets us to the convention in July, at which point the national party will formalize its nominee using its own rules (somewhat different from Democrats), and then that only gets us to November’s general election ballot, when the actual legal presidential election is whatever the Electoral College decides in December.

After all that, it should come as no surprise to learn each state has its own rules for selecting those electors, generally left to the statewide party organizations. (For a deep dive into all those discrepancies, the National Association of Secretaries of State put together a handy resource in October 2020 available at tinyurl.com/2020NASS.)

Thankfully the Supreme Court didn’t take this opportunity to extend its oversight, but as I wrote Jan. 31, a 28th Amendment or new Voting Rights Act are required for absolute clarity on how we’re supposed to rectify 50-plus sets of rules for sending people to Washington, D.C., to make decisions affecting every citizen.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.