Eye On Illinois: Dual credit report shows positive signs with more room to grow

We watch a lot of high school basketball, which means the first two weekends of March are set aside for devouring the girls and boys state championships from the campuses of Illinois State and University of Illinois, respectively.

The host schools get attention, commentators discuss where the players are headed for the next level and then there are the advertisements: other state schools, labor unions with trade apprentice programs, military branches and more.

These interludes offer abundant chances to reflect on options after high school – including a reminder that certain students can set those plans into motion well before diploma distribution.

Enter last week’s release of the Illinois Community College Board’s report on its dual credit system for fiscal 2023. (Download the report at tinyurl.com/ICCBDualCreditReport.) The board timed the report with announcement of $3 million in grants to expand the program, which it said has seen enrollment go up 29% cumulatively in the past five years and 65% over a decade.

Last year, 20% of all community college enrollees were still in high school. A total of 82,602 individual high school upperclassmen took at least one dual credit class through a community college. Public and private state and federal data lags a bit, but rough estimates give us at least 325,000 juniors and seniors per year. In other words, about one in four students are involved.

That guesstimate operates under the assumption dual credit is equally available to every student in the state. Each of the state’s 48 community colleges offer dual credit courses and half reported more than 1,000 dual credit students in 2023. The leaders are College of DuPage, 7,931; Harper College 5,300; and Joliet Junior College, 5,057.

In some cases, the high school student body arguably sustains the community college: South Suburban College reported duel credit students accounted for 46.4% of its enrollment with Kaskaskia College at 45.8%. Experts can get into the weeds on distinctions between raw student body numbers and how each student’s course load contributes to a school’s overall credit hours completed, but the broad numbers remain significant.

The ICCB report digs deeper on gender, ethnicity, enrolled hours, geography, class sizes and which types of courses draw the most interest (a rare occasion to see writing, sports and welding on the same top 10 list) as well as a breakdown between “transfer” and “career and technical education” subcategories.

Taken altogether, the report depicts a popular, growing program that contains significant potential to expand and dramatically increase the benefit to both individual students as well as the taxpayers invested in their high schools and community colleges.

College isn’t for everyone. Neither is dual credit. But it’s an option well worth exploring.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.