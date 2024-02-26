Eye On Illinois: Looking for insight from examining budget speech numbers

Numbers often tell a story, but rarely without help.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s state of the state and budget address last week was predictably optimistic. Detractors abound, but it’s hard to fault Pritzker for taking a victory lap on nine credit upgrades, $2 billion in the Rainy Day Fund and paying off more than $11 billion in debt. Pritzker doesn’t have to name his immediate predecessor, anyone with a halfway decent memory knows how awful things got financially not even 10 years ago.

But as I read through Pritzker’s prepared remarks (tinyurl.com/2024sotsIL), there were ample opportunities to hold the governor’s cited statistics up to a different light in order to see what else they might reveal beyond his intended message.

For example, Pritzker said the Department of Children and Family Services conducted more than 94,525 investigations last year. He used that number to highlight the significance of initiating 99.7% of those probes within 24 hours of calls to the abuse and neglect hotline and making contact with 96% of affected children within seven days.

Taking nothing away from those figures – marked improvements over past failures – we also can note that’s almost 260 investigations for each day of the year. Or, by comparing to the stated goal of reaching 4,000 DCFS workers for the first time in more than 20 years, understand that even if every agency employee was an investigator, each person would have 23 new cases per year.

Pritzker said a $45 million teacher pipeline grant program yielded 5,384 new teachers working with more than 730,000 students in 170 districts. He wants to spend the same next year hoping to yield the same results. That alone underscores the depth of teacher shortages. But it also tells us it cost an average $8,358 in incentives per teacher hired, while the statewide minimum teacher salary is $40,000. If all 5,384 new teachers have full-time positions, the payroll is up more than $215 million.

(That’s not a complaint – I’m all for more qualified teachers. Further, these hires filled vacancies, which should mean the districts already had the money ready to pay out. But you can almost hear the campaign commercial write itself … as well as the attack ad based on the same dataset.)

Some figures benefit from context. Pritzker wants the Department of Human Services to invest $1 million for families struggling to afford diapers for newborns. When New Hampshire did something similar in September, state lawmakers pegged the diaper cost to families at 8% of the federal minimum wage of $7.25, or $1,206 per year.

These numbers, cherry-picked from a speech introducing a $57.2 billion budget, scratch the surface of the interesting weeks ahead. But they start to tell an important story.

Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media.