Column: A look at what 2026 holds for the Polo Historical Society

I am always amazed how quickly some people say goodbye to Christmas and look to the year coming next. I put up Christmas decorations early and hang on to them as long as I can into the New Year. I have been known to redecorate a tree a couple different times before I take it down. I love Christmas.

The weather also plays a big part at this time of year and one wants to get all outside decorations put away before snow and ice become a problem. Our ground still seems to be soft enough to get things pulled up and tucked away for another year.

I enjoyed having Pam come to Polo recently to visit the museum. The Raley family also came in after having a family gathering here in Polo during the holidays. Kevin and I showed them the newspaper reading table that is now down at the museum instead of being upstairs at the Burns House. Everyone finds it very lovey and a wonderful antique.

I only wish that I had asked Paul Graehling where he came across that many years ago. The plate is on it that he donated that to the museum. I wonder where he found it and it is now displayed so nicely at the museum where people will see it.

Kevin had all the Christmas stuff put away and now he is looking at the new cabinet in the veterans’ part of the museum and trying to figure out how to handle that piece of furniture. I am certain his ideas will be good and the next time I stop by something clever will be put in place.

After Pam and I visited with Kevin, Pam and I went shopping at Carol’s and the two antique shops on Mason Street. I started my Christmas shopping for next year and found a cute train candy tin for Archer since he is big on trains. It was a great afternoon of shopping until the fog started in and Pam needed to get on the road to head south.

As I write this we are looking at 2026 and wondering what the year coming up holds for each of us. For our family, there might be a wedding in the future since Natalie is showing off a new ring on her finger. I am excited since this means another family gathering.

Hopefully Polo Historical Society will hear something about our application about the Underground Railroad soon. We need to get going on the book about the White Pines State Park. I also am working on a program on the Waterbury Family and need to get all those papers back out. 2026 will be a busy year for us at the museum as we still move things about and start to get our meetings lined up.

We will not plan anything for January since weather usually is a problem. Hopefully by February we will have something lined up at the museum. Watch for us on Facebook and a Happy New Year.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.