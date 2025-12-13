Snowy season brings memories of old-fashioned winter, snow ice cream

We seem to be having an old-fashioned winter with lots of snow. I remember those winters when we had lots of snow and I was delivering newspapers as a kid. They would take me inside to warm me up a bit as I trudged through the snow.

Then the other night when it was snowing and the snow was fresh, I thought to myself, this is the perfect night for making snow ice cream.

Have you ever had snow ice cream? You did it in the middle of a snowstorm when the new snow was falling. My father would look out and say, “Mix up some milk and sugar, I am going out for some snow”. It was snow ice cream time. Now, I have been told you cannot do that anymore because of the stuff that is up in the atmosphere. Is there even a recipe to be found?

I looked on the Internet for snow ice cream recipes and believe it or not, there were several recipes. There was not even any mention of stuff in the air. When I looked under safety measures, they were talking about dressing warmly and not slipping on the ice.

The recipe I found on the Internet gives these steps: bowl of 8 cups of snow, sprinkle with 1 tsp vanilla, then drizzle with condensed milk, and stir and eat. I may try this.

The snow did not stop our Polo Historical Society Christmas party and all the good food everyone brought. Later I told about the history of hand-blown ornaments that started out in Germany. I had several old ones along to show them. The area was Northern Bavaria in Lauscha, Germany.

In 1951 Russia took over with the idea of doing away with Christmas and Christianity. Glass blowers fled to Western Germany, Italy, Poland, Columbia, and Mexico. I became interested in Heinz Mueller-Blech and his wife Inge who were in Western Germany and in 1953 they continued with their business of glass blowing under Inge-Glas. Those ornaments were stamped Western Germany and in 1987 they added a little hanger at the top that was a star. I have some of those ornaments stamped Western Germany.

In 1989 the Berlin Wall came down and the glass blowers headed back to Lauscha, Germany where you will find ornaments made today. I order them under Inge-Glas for my great-grandchildren. I have them for myself as well. They have a long history and have managed to survive.

At the museum we have very old Christmas ornaments and trees that have been donated. We love the tree with bubble lights that still work and of course our Santa that spent many years in Muench Shoe Store is still dancing at the museum. Little Miss Griffin All White is also at the museum and represents the shoe polish sold at the shoe store at one time. She is a pretty red and white Christmas doll and stands with Santa. Stop by and see them.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.