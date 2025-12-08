Holiday season in full swing at Polo Historical Museum

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and have had your fill of turkey and dressing.

I remember the days when I would get a 25-pound turkey and wrap it in foil. Then it went into the oven at a very high temperature and came out four hours later in great shape for eating. Now they do it in a big deep fryer in half the time.

I went over to Bruce’s on Thanksgiving and enjoyed seeing all the great-grandchildren who were in rare form. The table was full of food and we all ate heartily as we visited. The topic of conversation was the storm coming up the next Saturday and how much snow we would get. I did not want to hear that since much needed to be done at the museum to get ready for Polo Historical Society’s Christmas party on Dec. 3.

I had gone out to O’Connors on Wednesday night for soup supper there and the house was full of travelers from all over. Everyone was concerned about the weather and most people left Friday morning early to head for home. No one wanted to be caught out on a stormy, wintery day. So their gathering was cut short.

I heard that Beth and Sarah had brought the tree up to the front of the museum and it was ready to be decorated. So Friday morning early Melody and I started in on getting all the decorations out at the museum. Melody did most of the work since my back did not like the cold weather and I was not moving too sprightly. My body would like to be on a sunny beach in Florida but we were never ones to head to warmer weather. I tell myself that cold weather only lasts so long.

Kevin and Charlie were there moving things around and then headed up to the Dr. Burns House to get a piece of furniture that was up in the newspaper room. That room was never climate controlled and for years a beautiful reading table was in the room for reading the big newspaper books. I always wanted it down at the museum.

Now we realize that those big newspaper books need to be down at the museum where the temperature is controlled. They also should not be in wooden shelving but in metal cabinets. We have been getting a room ready for them this fall.

So if the newspaper books are down at the museum, it only stands to reason that the big reading table needed to be at the museum also. So on Friday Kevin and Charlie were busy bringing the table to a new home. They have moved out a big shelving unit the Tri-County Press had left and the reading table is in that spot.

Melody has the trees all done and believe it or not, Kevin came back up yesterday while the rest of us were all hunkered down and got the rest of the museum ready.

I am sitting here eating the soup left from the O’Connor bash that was cut short by the weather and drinking eggnog. All is calm today but the snow is deep. Have not seen snow like this for some time and they are calling for colder weather at the end of the week so it will be here for a while.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.