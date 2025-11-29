Obendorf: Advent is here

Advent is here and the decorating now is in full swing.

My big tall Santa down the street has been up for a while and some other lovely lights in the neighborhood are glowing at night.

I enjoy all of them.

Now Christmas plans are in everyone’s minds and yesterday at the museum we all were given gifts by David and his family from Naperville. I am enjoying a box of Belgium chocolates.

The family was here doing more research and it was interesting visiting with his son. As a kid he enjoyed making rockets and his interest is in the aerospace world. It will be interesting watching where he goes with his life.

Then into the museum came the people who now own Chanceford Barber’s home. They are new in town and they came in to do a little research on their historic home. Linda was there to take over in that department.

I did fill them in on some things to watch out for since my daughter Susan has always felt that the house was haunted. As a girl she would visit occasionally and she and Alicia would hear strange sounds which scared them. They would call for Myrna and Bob to come home immediately. Susan simply said, “The house is haunted!”

So I have put a bee in the bonnet of the new owners to watch for ghosts.

There are a few other places in Polo where people saw and heard strange stuff. We do have some interesting homes in Polo.

But right now Polo Historical Society is getting ready for our new Christmas trolley tour. We want to show there are houses in Polo that are not your usual “Cookie cutter type houses.” Beth and Linda are working on that holiday tour which will take place on Dec. 6. There will be all sorts of festive things going on so look for the green card at any businesses. The Polo Chamber of Commerce has all the festivities listed.

Right now my refrigerator is full of egg nog that I dilute down with milk and I drink freely of this each day. At the end of the season, it is gone immediately. So enjoy this holiday season and be thankful another one has rolled around.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.