Obendorf: Polo remembers its veterans

The snowman always went out after the first snow but this year Steve was coming early to help finish with the outside work at.

Zinnias, marigolds, rhubarb, and the last of the outdoor flowers had to be cut off. The rain barrel had to be emptied and the bird bath top put away. We did all the outdoor stuff. It was a beautiful day and it seemed strange to put out the snowman and Santa Claus. But they were on the top of the refrigerator and I know I could not handle them. So I said, “Put them out.”

Obviously the man upstairs saw the snowman out and sent snow two days later. I really was not ready for snow since I then cannot get out but the ground was white in places and it had turned cold.

We went to the Polo Historical Society’s Veterans Day program. We are just amazed at what Kevin has done with finding all of Polo’s veterans. Over 600 buried in our cemeteries and Kevin is still looking.

I remember when I wrote the Civil War book on the 15th Regiment. What spurred me on was the fact that the men were so afraid they would be forgotten. I liked the point brought out in the program – to say their names out loud when you visit cemeteries. Remember when you see a veteran’s grave, say their name out loud.

Also having the high school students involved was very important and they were so interested. I enjoyed having them take part in the program. Thank you to Jeff, our high school teacher. Thank you to all the people who came that evening.

The following Saturday we were busy at the museum with getting the place in order. We do have the Christmas party coming up and we need to start thinking along those lines. We are still rearranging things and we have many file folders that need to be placed back in the file cabinets. So I got some of that done.

Then as things come in, they have to be recorded in a book and some of that needed to be done. Some things need to go up to Aplington House so there is a pile to be taken there. I still have Waterbury things to be put away and that will take some time to figure out what do I need for the program on the Waterbury family. That will be in the spring. Some things go directly into our display cases.

Kevin found back in a corner my sister Ruby Isley’s duffle bag when she was in the service. When you are in the service most generally they have the name of the person on it somewhere. I am learning how to look for those names.

Some names we research to see where they came from and how they are connected to Polo. We have looked up Ruth Johnson. We have her uniform from the Navy but do not yet know how she is connected to Polo. If someone can fill us in, let us know.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.