Obendorf: Looking for a bargain and eating chili

Recently it was the all-town rummage sale and the chili cook off on the same day. I was part of this since the O’Connor family was selling the last of the things from the farm and kitchen utensils from the kitchen.

Susan had Halloween and Christmas things also. So now my house is a mixture of fall, Halloween and Christmas since some of the things had been in the family for many years. Those things needed to stay in the family.

This may be the last garage sale I will be a part of since I never was one to do garage sales in Eagle Point. I had one when I lived in the little house up the hill near the library but those things belonged to my sister and she had gone into the nursing home. I ended up just giving things away, such as a very large record collection. I was so glad when someone loaded up all of them into his truck.

This is a way of meeting all of your neighbors and saying hello. At the museum we had some things out for people just to take, such as old picture frames and some furniture that the Tri-County had left many years ago. Kevin was managing all that during the weekend.

Now the end of the week we have the Waterbury family coming to town. They will do a trolley tour of Waterbury homes and have a gathering at the cemetery to witness a new stone for William Waterbury. He died at Libby Prison of disease and starvation during the Civil War. While his body was not returned to Polo, he will now have a cemetery marker beside his wife to commemorate his death.

The family will be coming into the museum so Beth can give them a program on the Underground Railroad. I will be telling them of the involvement the Waterbury family had in running the Underground Railroad in the area. I will tell them about the Delaware Colony group that came in 1836. Linda has set up the trolley tour of Waterbury homes and Kevin is working with the cemetery part. It will be another big weekend.

I am also working right now on the Waterbury doll that is over a hundred years old. The doll hospital in Naperville is no longer working on old dolls so I am trying my hand at doll repair. This is a new venture on my part on putting together a white leather body that is losing sawdust. Her face and head are perfect and I am armed with glue and thread. I have nothing to lose so will see how all goes.

Everyone is gone now and all is quiet. My cat is glad since Clare was here with Winnie, her six-month-old Golden Retriever, and Natalie was here with Roscoe, her Irish Setter. That is a lot of dog for a cat who thinks she is the only animal allowed in this house.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.