Obendorf: Polo museum has been busy with visitors

I arrived at the museum early since I knew we would be having visitors. I wanted to look up some things and I wanted to get my research done first.

Linda and Charlie arrived so while Kevin had help we moved some things around and out of the office. We are getting ready for the all town garage sale in the community so since we have extra stuff to get rid of, it seemed a good time to put a table out ourselves. So next Saturday check the museum.

After Linda and Charlie had left, Kevin and I had our first visitor. It was a gal who owns one of the first schoolhouses built in Polo. After people moved in from Buffalo Grove they divided the community into two parts for education. There would be a north part and a south part. The Presbyterian Church would be a school for the north part of the community and they built a brick school for the south part. Eventually they built a whole new building and so the Presbyterian Church and the brick building would no longer be used. The brick building was then sold as a home.

We did not moved in officially until 1857 and they were just building the Presbyterian Church. They also built a one story brick building for a school in the south part of town. The brick building eventually became a home and it was added on to in several places. The gal who now lives in this house came in to find out more on her home. Kevin was trying to help her.

Then someone came in to find out more about one of the Peek Home kids and I copied off material for her and gave her the history of the Peek Home.

She had no more than walked out the door when in came Bob from Kenosha. He is a nephew of Rita Dauphin, who had just recently died. He had his grandson with him who was interested in the museum.

Rita had in her home a large painting by R. Melvin of the White Pines State Park that had hung in the skating rink for a number of years. It is now at the museum and we will figure out where to hang it. It is 4 feet by 6 feet and very nicely done.

I had to catch up on news from Bob since I had not seen him for a number of years. His mother is Janice, who was in my Class of 1950. I remember Rita well since she would come in to Centennial School with her Sheltie dogs. She would give a program on how to train dogs. She always came in with some puppies the students could play with and how they loved that. Some of you probably remember those programs Rita would give.

Bob had no longer left when the door opened and it was Jim Lund, who grew up in Eagle Point as my neighbor. Bob and Betty Lund and their two boys, John and Jim, lived in Eagle Point for many years. Jim now lives near Springfield and was traveling through Polo and stopped by the museum to say hello. I had not seen him since he was a little boy. How nice to visit with him and glad he had stopped by.

We were not finished with visitors when some of the Raley family stopped by and we chatted briefly with them. Joan Raley has died and we remember the Raley gathering in June when they brought back Joan. It was so good to see her and visit with her. I have in my kitchen a plug-in that changes color. Joan brought that to me many years ago and I still have it plugged in. I watch it as it changes colors while I eat a piece of buttered bread made by Beth that I have gotten at our Farmers Market each Thursday.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.